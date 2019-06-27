SignalFx Unlocks the Power of Observability as an Enterprise Service

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SignalFx , the leader in real-time monitoring and observability for cloud infrastructure and microservices, today unveiled a major platform update featuring enhancements to its Service Bureau, a set of industry-leading management capabilities that gives the observability team enterprise-wide control over monitoring with SignalFx.



/EIN News/ -- DevOps operations are increasingly a shared responsibility across a large number of teams and users, all of whom need access to real-time monitoring and observability. Without a centralized observability service, the proliferation of multiple monitoring tools leads to fragmented visibility, higher cost, and inefficiencies.

Unlike traditional tools, SignalFx was designed from the start as a DevOps-ready platform that allows an entire organization to achieve shared visibility into the health and performance of their applications and infrastructure.

“Modern DevOps practices have unlocked unprecedented agility for organizations as teams can now respond quickly to customer needs with features and improvements,” said Cory Watson, Technical Director, Office of the CTO, SignalFx. “Leveraging a common observability tool for all teams can decrease training burden, allow reuse, and improve quality.”

The SignalFx cloud monitoring platform is driven by streaming analytics and a unique NoSample™ tail-based distributed tracing architecture. Users monitor their services with high-resolution 1-second metrics and observe every single transaction—not just a small sample like legacy platforms. Problems are detected instantly and operators receive meaningful, accurate alerts in seconds. Findings are filtered in real-time to help developers rapidly spot issues and initiate fixes before they impact customers.

With Service Bureau, SignalFx offers the most complete set of capabilities for enabling monitoring-as-a-service. Thanks to Service Bureau, DevOps teams across the organization using SignalFx can leverage a single centrally managed observability platform for shared visibility and shared best practices across services. New Service Bureau functionality includes:

Mirrored Dashboards — Enables the broad distribution of dashboards implementing best practices by letting users create “mirrors” of them. Updates to mirrored dashboards automatically propagate to every mirrored copy, maintaining consistency and preventing the buildup of redundant or outdated content, while allowing local customization by self-service teams.

— Enables the broad distribution of dashboards implementing best practices by letting users create “mirrors” of them. Updates to mirrored dashboards automatically propagate to every mirrored copy, maintaining consistency and preventing the buildup of redundant or outdated content, while allowing local customization by self-service teams. Metric Finder — Makes metric searches in SignalFx more predictable, relevant, and context-aware. Users can search for a metric using any combination of names or attributes that they know, easily filter down to their chosen metric, and start building charts and dashboards right from the list of search results.

— Makes metric searches in SignalFx more predictable, relevant, and context-aware. Users can search for a metric using any combination of names or attributes that they know, easily filter down to their chosen metric, and start building charts and dashboards right from the list of search results. Terraform provider — SignalFx now has an official Terraform provider that codifies SignalFx detectors, charts, and dashboards, thereby making it easy to programmatically create, manage, and version control them via monitoring-as-code.

“SignalFx’s streaming architecture means teams will be able to quickly and accurately react to change,” Watson said. “Service Bureau functionality means that organizations can track usage and ensure efficiency. Usage metrics and quotas can prevent surprises. Daily reports can unlock ‘show back’ reporting so teams don’t accrue unused, expensive metrics.”

Earlier this quarter SignalFx also announced additional product capabilities:

Calendar Window Analytics — In April, SignalFx announced the ability to calculate analytics functions over calendar windows, unlocking the power of real-time metrics for both DevOps needs and business KPIs.

— In April, SignalFx announced the ability to calculate analytics functions over calendar windows, unlocking the power of real-time metrics for both DevOps needs and business KPIs. New integration with Amazon Web Services — In March, SignalFx strengthened its relationship with AWS by adding support for AWS App Mesh, enabling visibility into microservices and service mesh deployments without any changes to application code.

— In March, SignalFx strengthened its relationship with AWS by adding support for AWS App Mesh, enabling visibility into microservices and service mesh deployments without any changes to application code. Integrations with Google Cloud for Cloud-native applications — In April, SignalFx announced new integrations for Google Cloud Functions, Istio on GKE, Knative, Cloud Run, and Cloud Run on GKE.

— In April, SignalFx announced new integrations for Google Cloud Functions, Istio on GKE, Knative, Cloud Run, and Cloud Run on GKE. New integration with Atlassian’s Opsgenie — In April, SignalFx announced the integration of SignalFx’s real-time cloud monitoring platform with Atlassian’s Opsgenie incident management platform.

About SignalFx

SignalFx, the only real-time cloud monitoring platform for infrastructure, microservices, and applications, collects and analyzes metrics and traces across every component in your cloud environment. Built on a massively scalable streaming architecture, SignalFx applies advanced analytics and data-science-directed troubleshooting to let operators find the root cause of issues in seconds. SignalFx is trusted by leading enterprises across most every industry sector. SignalFx is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, General Catalyst, and Tiger Global Management.

For More Information:

Contact Mike Moeller, (408) 439-4169



