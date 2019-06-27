Mocana Joins CTIA and GSMA to Bring Mission-Critical Security Expertise to the Telecom Sector

End-to-End Device Security Leader Joins CTIA’s Cybersecurity and Smart Cities Business & Technology Working Groups

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mocana Corporation (Mocana), the leading provider of integrated device security solutions for IoT and control systems, today announced new memberships with two renowned mobile communications associations, CTIA and the GSMA Association ( GSMA ), to further its commitment to protecting cities, families and countries by enabling developers, device designers and service providers to build strong security into their mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Through these partnerships, Mocana will lend expertise to global carrier and Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) communities, while also contributing to future standards for device security, 5G and IoT security on a global scale.



/EIN News/ -- “Collaborating with CTIA and GSMA presents a really exciting opportunity for Mocana, as both of these associations represent more than just secure communications,” said Emily Miller, Director of National Security & Critical Infrastructure Programs for Mocana. “These memberships will allow Mocana to leverage its unique work with hundreds of OEMs in the critical infrastructure industry as an educational tool to spread awareness and understanding of the role of IT, OT and device security to protect connected systems in order to collectively ensure a more secure future.”

CTIA represents the U.S. wireless communications industry, bringing together a dynamic group of companies that enable consumers to lead a 21st century connected life. CTIA and its members act as advocates at all levels of government, supporting policies that benefit America’s competitive and world-leading mobile ecosystem. Globally, GSMA is a trade body that represents the interests of mobile network operators worldwide, representing its members via industry programs, working groups and industry advocacy initiatives.

Additionally, as a member of CTIA, Mocana will participate in two working groups: Cybersecurity and Smart Cities Business & Technology. CTIA’s Cybersecurity Working Group convenes all sectors of wireless communications – including service providers, manufacturers and wireless data, internet and applications companies – to advise on policy and best practices The Smart Cities Business & Technology Working Group focuses on the advancement of smart city deployment, as member companies work collaboratively to help municipalities proactively address common pain points and develop smart city educational tools to demonstrate how advanced technologies can make communities safer, smarter and more secure.

Memberships with both CTIA and GSMA will also provide Mocana with an important perspective on how to secure systems for both commercial and government applications. Already serving some of the largest global carriers and network providers, including Verizon, Aruba Networks HP and Siemens, Mocana is eager to bring its expertise to CTIA and GSMA to ensure that the community is working toward building a secure, interconnected world.

To learn more about the Mocana’s solutions for Telecommunications and ICT, please visit https://www.mocana.com/solutions/telecommunications-ict .

About CTIA

CTIA® ( www.ctia.org ) represents the U.S. wireless communications industry and the companies throughout the mobile ecosystem that enable Americans to lead a 21st century connected life. The association’s members include wireless carriers, device manufacturers, suppliers as well as apps and content companies. CTIA vigorously advocates at all levels of government for policies that foster continued wireless innovation and investment. The association also coordinates the industry’s voluntary best practices, hosts educational events that promote the wireless industry and co-produces the industry’s leading wireless tradeshow. CTIA was founded in 1984 and is based in Washington, D.C.

About the GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with over 350 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces industry-leading events such as Mobile World Congress, Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Mobile World Congress Americas and the Mobile 360 Series of conferences.

About Mocana Corporation (Mocana)

Founded in 2002, Mocana provides comprehensive and compliant IoT device security solutions to protect critical infrastructure. Mocana TrustCenter™ and TrustPoint™ automate and simplify the management of the IoT security lifecycle. Our proven cybersecurity software development tools simplify the integration of mission-critical security. Mocana protects more than 100 million devices and is trusted by the largest aerospace, industrial, energy, healthcare, and communications companies. www.mocana.com

Media Contact:

Katie Pesek

Merritt Group for Mocana

pesek@merrittgrp.com

703.390.1505



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.