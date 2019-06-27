Algolia to Provide Scalable, Enterprise-Grade Search and Discovery Experience on Microsoft Azure

Algolia on Microsoft Azure Delivers Fully Managed, Scalable and Secure Consumer-Grade Search, Addressing Business and Customer Demands

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algolia, a leading Search and Discovery solution for websites and mobile apps, today announced the general availability of Algolia on Microsoft Azure and a global go-to-market to reach, enable and support joint customers. Algolia on Azure combines the power and scalability of Azure with Algolia’s search and discovery capabilities. Algolia will collaborate with Microsoft on co-marketing and co-selling activities to deliver the benefits of Algolia on Azure to organizations building innovative user experiences based on large amounts of content.



/EIN News/ -- The world’s biggest search challenges require modern scalability. Legacy solutions are incapable of scaling to meet these search challenges. Until now, companies with the world's largest websites were forced to build out their own search solution and manage infrastructure around the world. Now, with Algolia on Azure, they have another option for reducing their development and management costs by choosing a fully managed Search-as-a-Service solution that removes unnecessary complexity.

Algolia on Azure offers enterprise customers:

Fast and relevant user experiences at Azure scale. Joint customers receive the best of both Algolia and Microsoft’s highly performant Azure M-Series VMs — its highest-performing virtual machines. This enables these organizations to deliver the full Algolia experience to their own customers at an unprecedented scale.

Deployable on-demand and ready to operate in minutes, Algolia takes care of everything from scaling to security, so enterprises can focus on building the best experience and optimizing relevance to serve both the business and the end-user. Unprecedented control and insight into the business. Algolia on Azure comes with an extensive suite of business tools, including experimentation, merchandising, personalization and analytics, to control and optimize digital customer experiences.

“We are a growing online community and marketplace for more than 10 million people who perform 1.5 billion searches per month. Our designers, artists and collector users rely on search to find the products they need,” said Faris Aziz, Product Manager at Depop. “We chose Algolia on Microsoft Azure as it is one of the only search and discovery solutions that is scalable and flexible enough to meet our constantly-changing business and customer needs and provide access to our 25.6 million products. We know Algolia on Azure will seamlessly grow with us and our ever-growing community, while we focus on continually innovating our platform.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Microsoft on delivering a top-notch search and discovery experience,” said Julien Lemoine, Co-founder and CTO of Algolia. “Microsoft is a leader in infrastructure, and Microsoft Azure M-Series in particular is optimized for large in-memory workloads, meeting the needs of enterprise customers in terms of scalability, flexibility and security. We look forward to seeing what our customers can achieve with Algolia on Azure.”

“Today’s consumers expect a fast, relevant and intuitive digital experience connecting them to the information, products and services they need, when and where they need them,” said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner Organization at Microsoft Corp. said. “To help large, enterprise organizations keep pace with consumer demands, we are pleased to work with Algolia to provide our customers with an end-to-end search and discovery solution to optimize the user experience.”

Algolia for Azure is generally available today. To learn more, visit: https://www.algolia.com/enterprise/algolia-on-azure/ and https://blog.algolia.com/fast-and-relevant-user-experiences-at-azure-scale.

About Algolia

Our mission is to make every search interaction meaningful and rewarding through developer-friendly and enterprise-grade APIs. Algolia helps the most innovative companies across all industries create powerful, relevant and scalable discovery experiences for their users. Unlike other solutions, Algolia's hosted platform reduces the complexity of building and scaling a fast, relevant digital experience and helps teams accelerate development time. More than 7,500 companies like Twitch, Quicksilver, Discovery Communications, Medium, WeWork, Zendesk and Stripe rely on Algolia to manage over 60 billion search queries a month.

Founded in 2012, Algolia is backed by $74M in funding from Accel Partners, Alven Capital, Point Nine Capital and Storm Ventures. The team is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Paris, London, Tokyo, New York and Atlanta. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com.

