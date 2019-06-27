Lightapp Analytics Catalyzes the Digital Transformation of Factories

New Mobile App Helps Manufacturers Manage Their Smart Factory Anywhere in the World for More Profitable and Sustainable Operations

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightapp , a resource and process optimization software company that works with hundreds of manufacturing plants, OEM suppliers and utilities around the world, today announced Lightapp Analytics, a new mobile application for manufacturers that enables data analytics for more profitable and sustainable operations.



Lightapp is revolutionizing the way industrial manufacturing companies consume resources. With Lightapp Analytics, organizations can now keep up to date on machine and system performance, schedule and track work orders, and manage inventory, all while on-the-go from any iOS or Android device.

“Due to the nature of their work, many of our users are on-the-go with infrequent access to a computer. With Lightapp mobile, we deliver access to the entire factory at your fingertips,” said Elhay Farkash, co-founder and CEO of Lightapp. “Users can receive real-time notifications about problems, conduct analysis, create work orders and make decisions to more efficiently run their plant, regardless of where they are. This is a game-changer for managing and optimizing factories in the modern era.”

Lightapp’s intelligent resource management software platform offers easy-to-use tools that provide data analytics and a clear path to more profitable and sustainable operations. With Lightapp Analytics, users gain instant access via the mobile app to valuable data and insights. Lightapp offers straightforward KPI’s for faster decision-making with faster collaboration and team alignment, which allows for increased maintenance and operational productivity. Key advantages of Lightapp Analytics include:

Availability

Lightapp Analytics is available now for iOS and Android .

About Lightapp

Lightapp has developed a resource management software platform to help manufacturers optimize resource allocation, improve quality, decrease downtime, streamline maintenance activities, and reduce costs in the process. Lightapp works with hundreds of plants, OEM suppliers, and utilities in the U.S. and across the world, and has a deep understanding of how manufacturing plants and their people work. Its proven technology is currently in use at leading facilities including Bimbo Bakeries, Boeing, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Nikon, Westrock and hundreds more.

Founded in 2011, Lightapp is a startup based in San Mateo, Calif. and Israel. Learn more at www.lightapp.com .

Tanya Carlsson

Offleash PR for Lightapp

lightapp@offleashpr.com

707.529.6139



