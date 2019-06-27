Bee health: EFSA’s work recognised at EU awards

EFSA’s work to raise awareness about bee health was recognised this week when it received the Excellence through Collaboration award from the EU Ombudsman.

The Ombudsman’s awards recognise initiatives and projects carried out by the EU that have a visible and positive impact on the lives of people in Europe and beyond.

The award was presented in Brussels to Agnès Rortais, who coordinates EFSA’s MUST-B project, and Stephen Pagani, on behalf of the EU Bee Partnership.