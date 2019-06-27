Financial Cards and Payments in Australia, 2019 Study

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Cards and Payments in Australia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Whilst total card transactions in Australia continued to increase as strong growth in debit and credit card transactions was driven by such factors as convenience and reward promotions, new developments such as peer-to-peer (P2P), buy-now-pay-later payment schemes and digital-only banking are set to shake up the consumer finance industry.



The Financial Cards and Payments in Australia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.



Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary the Financial Cards and Payments Industry Is Undergoing A Digital Revolution Subdued Wages Growth Triggers A Slowdown in Household Spending Talks on Abolishing Interchange Fees Online Card Fraud Becoming Rampant Reserve Bank of Australia Declares the Era of Cash Is Over

