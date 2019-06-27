Sequential Brands Group Announces a New Licensing Agreement for Joe’s Brand

Joe’s First Expansion into Fragrance Launches Fall 2019

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:SQBG) announced today that it has signed a licensing agreement for Joe's, the premium denim lifestyle brand, with Bellevue Brands, Inc. to develop, produce and distribute a line of men’s and women’s fragrances.



Joe’s Icon Indigo for Her Launching Fall 2019



Joe’s Icon Indigo for Him Launching Fall 2019





/EIN News/ -- The debut fragrance line reflects the brand’s celebration of individuality and its effortless approach to style. The bottle design, which includes denim accents, is a nod to the brand’s denim roots. Joe’s Icon Indigo for Him consists of scents such as Italian mandarin and bourbon accord, while Joe’s Icon Indigo for Her incorporates fresh bergamot and lily of the valley.

"We’re excited to launch Joe’s into fragrances for the first time. As we expand the brand beyond apparel and accessories into a full lifestyle brand, launching a fragrance line is a natural next step,” said Karen Castellano, President of Sequential Brands Group’s Fashion Division. “Bellevue Brands, Inc. is a great partner whose premium fragrances are produced right here in the United States in their state-of-the-art facility.”

The fragrance line will be available online at joesjeans.com and Joe’s retail locations, as well as internationally throughout department stores, specialty stores, and duty-free shops.

“We’re thrilled to launch a signature fragrance collection for Joe's. The fragrance line is a beautiful expression of Joe’s inherently cool LA sensibility, and its effortless approach to style,” said the executive and creative teams at Bellevue Brands.

About Bellevue Brands, Inc.

Bellevue Brands is a manufacturer of fragrances, with facilities in both France and the United States. With three decades of experience in the perfume market, the fragrance manufacturer offers a wide collection of finest quality perfumes for both men and women. Its current brand portfolio includes JOE’s JEANS, ELVIS PRESLEY, ARLYN PARIS, ARTINIAN PARIS, JEAN RISH and launching WILLIAM RAST and CARIBBEAN JOE this fall. Bellevue prides itself on elevated, premium fragrances that offer a unique point of view in the perfume market, while remaining consistent to brands’ DNA.

About Joe’s

Joe's redefines everyday style with its inherently LA sensibility and distinctive rock + roll point-of-view. With an emphasis on offering the perfect fit for everybody, the brand takes a revolutionary approach to denim and sophisticated classics, incorporating the very latest in technology to offer product that is beautiful, innovative and fits flawlessly. A global brand, Joe's® is available coast to coast at fine department stores and specialty boutiques in the USA and internationally throughout Europe, Asia, Canada and Latin America. In addition, Joe's has 15 company-owned boutiques located in top domestic markets such as New York, Los Angeles and Mexico. Website: joesjeans.com // Instagram: @joesjeans

About Sequential Brands Group, Inc.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the active and fashion categories, which includes Joe’s. Sequential seeks to ensure that its brands continue to thrive and grow by employing strong brand management, design and marketing teams. Sequential has licensed and intends to license its brands in a variety of consumer categories to retailers, wholesalers and distributors in the United States and around the world. For more information, please visit Sequential’s website at: www.sequentialbrandsgroup.com . To inquire about licensing opportunities, please email: newbusiness@sbg-ny.com .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f20e673-07f7-4cd0-a565-195040147d76

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7187460d-d0dc-46ee-bd6c-3ea26511da8b

Media Contacts: Sequential Brands Group Katherine Nash knash@sbg-ny.com 512-757-2566 Bellevue Brands, Inc. info@bellevuebrand.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.