Inpixon Launches IPA Wi-Fi Visitor Analytics

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor positioning and data analytics company, today announced the launch of IPA Wi-Fi™ and support of IPA Pod™ sensors within the IPA Wi-Fi solution. Both products are currently available to order. Introduction of the IPA Wi-Fi solution comes as a result of the company's recent acquisition of Locality Systems Inc. As previously announced, IPA Pod is an internally developed solution which has successfully moved from development to general availability.



The announcement marks important milestones in the company's plan to capture market share in the fast growing Wi-Fi analytics1 and indoor positioning2 markets. "We believe adding these products to our Indoor Positioning Analytics® (IPA)® platform gives us one of the market's most comprehensive indoor positioning product lines for visitor analytics and physical cyber security," commented Nadir Ali, Inpixon CEO. "Customers can start off with our Wi-Fi-only solution, add Pods, and upgrade all the way to our Wi-Fi + Bluetooth + Cellular IPA Sensor 4000."

IPA Wi-Fi is an inexpensive, easy-to-activate visitor analytics solution that leverages a customer's existing Wi-Fi infrastructure; no further hardware is required. IPA Wi-Fi delivers visitor counts, dwell times, path analysis, and other critical metrics for retail stores, brands, shopping centers, office buildings and other organizations. The solution is available today via a software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscription model.

IPA Wi-Fi also offers the following optional integrations that are typically not available with other visitor analytics solutions:

Integration of people-counting cameras to enable more accurate counts.

Integration of weather information to help customers determine, for instance, the impact of inclement weather on store traffic.

Correlation of RF devices to security video camera images to help security personnel identify persons of interest and to know when they return to the site.

"The Visitor Analytics solution is easy to use and effective," said Mark Shieh, Director of River Market, a 70,000 square feet culinary destination in New Westminster BC and customer of the company. "It's given our team actionable insights to improve our marketing, operations and security with tangible results. In our first year using the system, year-over-year visitor traffic increased by 70%. I look forward to learning more about Inpixon's additional capabilities for more insights."

IPA Pod is a specialized Wi-Fi sensor that can expand coverage areas, increase the number of devices detected, and improve positional accuracy compared to using solely the existing Wi-Fi infrastructure. IPA Pod features include:

Small form factor: About the size of a deck of cards, IPA Pod is advanced technology packaged in a compact form factor.

Self-calibration: IPA Pods listen to one another and recalibrate to maximize positional accuracy even as the RF environment changes over time.

Versatile communication and power options: Choose between wired (ethernet) or wireless (Wi-Fi) for the backhaul communications. Pods can be powered by a standard 110V outlet or can utilize Power over Ethernet (PoE).

"We believe our broader product line, the low price points, and the fact that our newest solutions lower entry-level barriers for indoor positioning by virtually eliminating the install process, will enable Inpixon to attract new customers," noted Mr. Ali. "And those new customers will have the option to upgrade within our product offering as they experience the many uses and benefits of Indoor Positioning Analytics.”

1 The Wi-Fi analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 5.3 billion in 2019 to USD 16.8 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period according to Marketandmarkets.

2 The global indoor location market size is expected to grow from USD 7.11 billion in 2017 to USD 40.99 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 42.0% during the forecast period, according to Marketsandmarkets .

Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX) is a leader in Indoor Positioning Analytics (IPA). The Inpixon IPA platform includes sensors designed to find all accessible cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth devices anonymously. Paired with a high-performance data analytics platform, this technology delivers visibility, security, and business intelligence on any commercial or government location worldwide. Inpixon’s products and professional services group help customers take advantage of mobile, big data, analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insight on IPA, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn , @InpixonHQ on Twitter, and visit inpixon.com .

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the performance of management and employees, Inpixon’s ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon’s periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

