VerifyMe Awarded Initial Contract from Multi-Billion Dollar Global Consumer Products Company

/EIN News/ -- Brand Owner that Prints its Own Packaging and Labels Will Utilize RainbowSecure® to Protect its Brands from Counterfeits

Rochester, NY, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- VerifyMe, Inc. (OTCQB: VRME), a digital technology solutions provider specializing in counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, track and trace features for labels, packaging and products, announced today it has been awarded an initial contract with a Forbes Top 50 Private Company that sells nutrition, personal care, beauty and home care products around the globe. For security reasons, the brand owner has asked that their name not be released.

This is VerifyMe’s first direct contract with a brand owner who, because of its size, prints its own packaging and labels using HP Indigo printing presses. They will utilize VerifyMe’s RainbowSecure® anti-counterfeit technology products in conjunction with HP Indigo printing presses, a strategic partner of VerifyMe.

VerifyMe’s Chief Executive Officer, Patrick White, commented, “This is a major milestone for our Company as this is our first contract directly with a major consumer products brand owner. This is important since we will have the opportunity to work directly with the brand owner and educate them on the benefits of using our technology to protect their products from counterfeiting and product diversion. Our technology gives the brand owner tools for authentication, product “life cycle” monitoring, data gathering, customer engagement, product GPS locations and forensic tools for their brand protection inspectors. With various consumer products and global sales, we believe this contract could be just the beginning and will provide us with the opening to create additional opportunities with their company worldwide in the future.”

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc. is a technology solutions company that markets products supported by patents, patent applications and trade secrets, which provide identifiers and serialization for authenticating, tracking and tracing functions for labels, packaging and products. The company also markets multi-factor biometric verification solutions to verify people. VerifyMe’s physical technology authenticates packaging, labels and documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with serialization and track-and-trace software. The company’s digital technologies authenticate people by performing strong, multi-factor biometric verification via its patented digital software platforms. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding revenue opportunities, the use of our products in additional presses and locations, and roll-out of our products and authentication devices which involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "may", "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. and includes statements such as the announced contract being just the beginning and providing the opening to create additional opportunities with the brand owner worldwide in the future. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include our ability to create additional opportunities with the brand owner worldwide in the future, our ability to work with partners in selling our technologies to businesses, production difficulties, our inability to enter into contracts and deals with future partners, and issues which may affect the reluctance of large companies to change their purchasing of products, acceptance of our technologies, the efficiency of our authenticators in the field, our patents, and potential litigation. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

For Licensing or Other Information Contact: Company: VerifyMe, Inc. Email: IR@verifyme.com Website: http://www.verifyme.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.