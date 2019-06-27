Shiseido Americas Partners with PFSweb to Operate Multiple U.S. Fulfillment Solutions

ALLEN, Texas, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, has been engaged by Shiseido Americas, a global cosmetics leader, to provide eCommerce order fulfillment for six of their brands in the United States. This multi-year contract is supported by PFSweb’s operations business unit, PFS.



/EIN News/ -- Operating under the mission “Beauty Innovations for a Better World”, the 147-year old Shiseido Group is one of the oldest Japanese beauty companies in the world. The company’s global portfolio includes cosmetic, skin care, fragrance, personal care and professional brands sold throughout North and South America, EMEA, and Asia.

PFS is providing a range of services for Shiseido’s brands to support their direct-to-consumer eCommerce sites. These services include warehouse management, inventory control, order fulfillment and returns management. The brands include: NARS, Shiseido, Clé de Peau Beauté, Laura Mercier, bareMinerals, and BUXOM.

“We chose PFS because of their extensive beauty experience and reputation working with multi-branded clients,” said Antonios Spiliotopoulos, EVP Operations at Shiseido Americas. “We are now able to offer unique fulfillment experiences for each of our brands to meet our customers’ high expectations, while also delivering eCommerce operating efficiencies.”

Zach Thomann, EVP and PFS General Manager, commented: “We’re thrilled to add these exciting brands to our growing portfolio of health & beauty clients. As one of our primary retail verticals, we are confident that our deep expertise in commerce will help Shiseido Americas reach their eCommerce goals.”

This first of 6 brands, Shiseido, went live in May 2019 with subsequent brand launches to follow through the rest of the year and into 2020.

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, PANDORA, Ralph Lauren, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com .

