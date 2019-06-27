Discovery Metals Announces AGM Results

TORONTO, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DSV) (“Discovery” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. Shareholders voted in favor of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and management. Shareholders voted in favor of the election of all director nominees. The percentage of votes cast for each is as follows:



Votes For % Votes For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Taj Singh 29,715,375 99.5% 150,000 0.5% Murray John 29,839,389 99.9% 25,986 0.1% Mark O’Dea 29,839,389 99.9% 25,986 0.1% Jeff Parr 29,865,375 100.0% - - Jose Alberto Vizquerra-Benavides 29,865,375 100.0% - - Jesus Hernandez-Garza 29,865,375 100.0% - - Moira Smith 29,865,375 100.0% - -

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company; (ii) fixing the number of directors on the Company’s Board of Directors at seven (7) persons, and (iii) re-approving and ratifying the Company’s Stock Option Plan. A total of 30,910,375 Discovery common shares were voted, representing 47.52% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

/EIN News/ -- On Behalf of the Board of Directors

“Taj Singh”

Taj Singh, M.Eng, P.Eng, CPA

President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

For further information contact:

Discovery Metals Corp. #701 - 55 University Avenue, Toronto, ON Canada M5J 2H7

info@dsvmetals.com



ABOUT DISCOVERY METALS

Discovery Metals is focused on discovering and advancing high grade polymetallic deposits in a recently assembled land package of approximately 150,000 hectares over a large and historic mining district in northern Coahuila State, Mexico. The portfolio of three large-scale, drill-ready projects and several earlier-stage prospects, all with shallow high-grade silver-zinc-lead mineralization, is situated in a world-class carbonate replacement deposit belt that stretches from southeast Arizona to central Mexico. The land holdings contain numerous historical direct-ship ore workings with several kilometers of underground development. No modern exploration or exploration drill testing has been ever been carried out on the properties prior to Discovery’s time on the projects.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements within this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include fluctuations in market prices, including metal prices, continued availability of capital and financing, delays in receipt of required permits, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable laws.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.