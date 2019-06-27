Trial: Ex-CNC manager admits receiving gratifications

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 27 - The ex- assistant director for Technical Affairs of the National Shippers Council (CNC), Rui Manuel Moita, admitted on Wednesday in court that he received roughly USD 43,000 on gratifications from the BB Commercial firm.,

The former CNC official disclosed the information to the Supreme Court’s judge during the first interrogation session of the case, which implicates him and others ex-senior staff of the Shippers Council and of the Transport Ministry.

In the meantime, the former manager revealed that he only learnt of the aforementioned sum when he requested bank statements of his accounts in the African investment Bank (BAI) and International Business bank (BNI).

Rui Moita also admitted to having also received money from other firms, such as Xiang Cun Bu, Polida da Silva, Afroeng and Gilviso.

However, the defendant, who is the penultimate to be interrogated by the court, argued that the referred amount was deposited without his knowledge.

The lawsuit also implicates the former general director of the CNC, who is being accused of misappropriating seven million kwanzas, 32,000 dollars and 8,000 Euros.

In a process that also has as defendants the former Transports minister, Augusto Tomás, as well as Isabel Cristina de Ceita Bragança, Rui Manuel Moita and Eurico da Silva, former deputy directors.

The former Transports minister, Augusto Tomás, is being accused of misappropriating over one billion of Kwanzas, USD 40 million and over 13 million of Euros from the revenues of the CNC.

