Elysium Analytics Launches Global Partner Program

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elysium Analytics, a leader in cognitive cybersecurity analytics incubated by System Soft Technologies, today announced its global partner program, offering opportunities for joint success in the global security analytics and threat hunting market.



/EIN News/ -- The comprehensive global program covers technology, systems integration, consulting, and strategic partnerships under one umbrella. It delivers cognitive cybersecurity solutions that enhance medium and large enterprises’ ability to reduce risk, complexity, and cost significantly.

The core of the program offers value-added channel partners the opportunity to resell the Elysium Analytics Cognitive Security Analytics platform - built on an Open Source technology stack - at a number of tiered levels, from basic contract fulfillment through certified supplier resale, all the way to complete independent sales and delivery.



“Our cognitive cybersecurity monitoring and detection technology fills a void for medium to large-sized enterprises struggling to stay ahead of next-generation threats while drowning in false positives,” said Eric Warner, Senior Vice President Global Sales and Marketing at Elysium Analytics. “Our new partner program creates an incredible opportunity to work jointly to solve an intractable and growing customer challenge.”

Technical partnership with Zoomdata

Elysium Analytics also today announced a technical partnership with Zoomdata, the San Mateo, CA-based business intelligence leader recently acquired by Logi, integrating Zoomdata's Real-Time Data Visualization capabilities with Elysium Analytics Cognitive Security Analytics platform.

The result is a highly-integrated platform that combines the latest user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) and machine learning (ML) with Zoomdata’s rapid visualization and real-time visual analytics. This enables SOC analysts both to detect and clearly understand complex cybersecurity threats – such as constantly mutating polymorphic malware – and make precise decisions in the increasingly noisy security environment.

"We see tremendous interest in the cyber analytics market, which is desperate for real-time visibility and clarity of massive amounts of data,” said Russ Cosentino, Co-founder and VP, Channel Sales at Zoomdata. “We see our technology partnership with Elysium Analytics as making a profound contribution to the market, improving security professionals' day-to-day productivity and ability to detect and assess cyberthreats.”

Zoomdata's real-time visual analytics work across data silos and provide the common advanced user experience necessary to fight real-time battles with adversaries. The Elysium Analytics Cognitive Security Analytics platform now provides the flexibility to leverage embedded analytics out-of-the-box or the flexibility for end users to create their own custom analytics.

"This partnership combines Elysium's advanced ability to proactively detect even the most insidious of threats with Zoomdata's visualization technology, which interprets the threat data and presents it in intelligible visuals, we enable rapid decision-making and decreased time-to-remediation,” said Satish Abburi, Founder, Elysium Analytics.

Existing Elysium Analytics cloud partners include Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services.

About System Soft Technologies

Systems Soft Technologies (SSTech), founded in 1999, is a $125m+ IT services and solutions company, headquartered in Tampa, FL with offices in the US and India. SSTech is the incubator for two major data analytics businesses, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading.

Elysium Analytics develops enterprise cybersecurity solutions, including its flagship Cognitive Security Analytics platform, powered by AI and machine learning. Delphian Trading provides a financial derivatives and currency trade-backtesting platform leveraging predictive analytics to simplify the development of strategies to increase alpha.

Learn more about System Soft Technologies, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading.

