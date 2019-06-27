DENMAT SUES VIAX TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Miami, Florida, asserts unauthorized use of DenMat’s patented Snap-On Smile® technology

Lompoc, CA, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

DenMat Holdings, LLC (“DenMat”) a global leader in esthetic dental technology, announced today that it has filed a lawsuit for patent infringement against VIAX Dental Technologies, LLC (“VIAX”). The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Miami, Florida, asserts unauthorized use of DenMat’s patented Snap-On Smile® technology, and is intended to protect DenMat’s significant investment in its innovative Snap-On Smile® removable dental appliance. DenMat alleges that VIAX has infringed and continues to infringe three of DenMat’s patents, specifically U.S. Patent Nos. 7,357,637; 8,449,296; and 9,901,429 (the “Patents”). Seeking monetary damages and an injunction, the lawsuit is intended to prevent the defendants from making, using, offering for sale, selling, importing and/or encouraging the same for products covered by the Patents.

“Our Snap-On Smile® appliance is a fantastic product that is enhancing patients’ lives each and every day. We have made significant investments in the required technology to make this appliance the most versatile removable appliance available for dentists and their patients,” states David Casper, CEO of DenMat. “Our intellectual property is the direct result of our relentless focus on innovation, and our overall commitment to provide the best restorative dental products and services around the world. In order to protect our intellectual property, we are taking legal action against those who choose to sell Snap-On Smile imitations. Our first step in this new enforcement initiative is against VIAX.”

Since 1974, DenMat is a leader in high-quality dental products for dental professionals around the world. DenMat makes and assembles most of its products at its world headquarters on the Central Coast of California. DenMat offers three main product categories: Consumables, Small Equipment, and a Dental Laboratory. DenMat's consumables include brands that are known and trusted, including Fluoridex®, Geristore®, Core Paste®, Tenure®, Ultra-Bond®, Infinity®, Splash Max®, Precision®, Perfectemp®, Atridox® and LumiSmile White®. DenMat's small equipment offering includes a broad range of products, including NV® PRO3 and SOL® soft-tissue diode lasers, the Rotadent® power toothbrush, PeriOptix® magnification loupes and lights, Flashlite® curing lights and a full line of high-quality Hartzell® hand instruments. DenMat is also home to Lumineers®, the world's #1 patient-requested thin veneer, and Snap-On Smile®, the life-changing removable appliance.

