Talend Extends Technology Alliance Program to Accelerate and Streamline Cloud Data Deployments for Customers

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, today announced its new technology partner program, which extends and accelerates the development of partner-built solutions for Talend’s comprehensive integration suite, Talend Data Fabric. The new Technology Alliance Program is available worldwide and provides partners with access integration tool kits, product licenses for testing and demonstration, marketing assistance, and technical resources, including development support to speed the building of value-added data integrations and connectors for customers.

The program provides access to two open source development tool kits: Talend Component Kit (TCK), which is used to create read/write connectors and data processing components for Talend Cloud, and Singer.io, which is used to create straightforward read connectors, called Singer taps, that can be used with Talend’s Stitch Data Loader to easily ingest data into industry-leading cloud data warehouses and data lakes.

Using Singer.io, Invoiced, a cloud-based accounts receivable platform, quickly wrote a Singer tap for their application, which now allows their customers to easily move their data into a cloud data warehouse for analysis and reporting.

"Thanks to the ease of building an Invoiced Singer tap and integrating it with Stitch Data Loader, our mutual customers can easily move valuable Invoiced billing and collections data directly into their data warehouses,” says Jared King, CEO at Invoiced. “For any business that is doing a high volume of billing and collection activities, the Invoiced-Stitch integration can provide a major enhancement to the broader BI picture."

The latest version of the Talend Component Kit SDK serves as an easy-to-use and comprehensive development framework. TCK comes with a rich set of pre-defined classes, methods, and functions to streamline the component development process and make them easily portable across Talend products. Using TCK, partners can quickly build both single-function and highly intricate component integrations that enable native bi-directional connectivity or improve integrations between Talend and the partner’s application. This framework makes the component development process leading to a more frictionless customer experience and quicker time to value.

“As an innovator, RapidMiner was happy to be one of the first to use TCK to build a product connector that allows data scientists and data engineers to collaborate more closely,” said Jeff Bashaw, VP of Channels and Alliances at RapidMiner. “We were really impressed with how quick and easy the TCK and its template-driven approach made our build process. Talend’s technology and team are top-notch and we’re excited to leverage the new program to accelerate joint innovations to market.”

As part of the company’s broader partner program, Talend’s Technology Alliance Program supports the development of partner-built integrations that help deliver high-value and innovative solutions to joint customers. These partner-built integrations will also benefit Talend’s existing ecosystem of VAR and SIs, expanding the scope and completeness of custom solutions built for customers.

“Talend takes pride in its partnerships and strives to bring the best solutions to serve our mutual customers,” said Mike Pickett, SVP of Business Development and Ecosystems at Talend. “This Technology Alliance Program is just one step in demonstrating our dedication to our global partners, and we plan to continue innovating and delivering solutions to make their jobs as seamless as possible.”

