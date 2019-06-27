TDWI Announces 2019 Best Practices Awards Winners

Innovations in Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Warehousing, and Analytics Implementations to Be Recognized at TDWI San Diego, August 18-23 in Southern California

Seattle, WA, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TDWI, the premier source for in-depth education and research on all things data, is pleased to announce the 2019 winners of its annual Best Practices Awards.

TDWI's Best Practices Awards identify and honor companies that demonstrate excellence and innovation in developing, deploying, and maintaining analytics and data management applications. All nominated solutions were evaluated by TDWI analysts and faculty who selected the award winners based on business impact, maturity, innovation, and relevance in their field.

“Each year brings more complexity to the data and analytics field, and it’s exciting to see how companies innovate their practices accordingly,” said Meighan Berberich, president of TDWI. “It’s a privilege to recognize these teams and we greatly appreciate everyone who participates in submitting for the Best Practices Awards. The winners have developed truly forward-thinking programs and we look forward to presenting the awards this summer in San Diego.”

TDWI Best Practices Awards recipients will be honored at the TDWI San Diego Conference, taking place August 18-23 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina in San Diego, CA. Representatives from each company, along with their solution sponsors (if applicable), will receive their awards during the opening of the event.

Advanced Analytics and Data Science

Quicken Loans

BI and Analytics on a Limited Budget

Club Assist LLC

BI, Visual Analytics, and Data Discovery

Saudi Telecom Company

Data Management Strategies

AB InBev

Solution Sponsor: Talend

Emerging Technologies and Methods

BMC Software

Qualified members of the media can request interviews—with Meighan Berberich, TDWI President, or Fern Halper, Vice President and Senior Director of Research for Analytics—or press credentials for TDWI San Diego by contacting Brenda Woodbridge, TDWI Vice President of Operations, at bwoodbridge@tdwi.org.

About TDWI

For more than 20 years, TDWI has provided individuals and teams with a comprehensive portfolio of business and technical education on the hottest topics in data and analytics. TDWI’s in-depth, best-practices-based knowledge can be quickly applied to develop world-class talent across your organization’s business and IT functions to enhance data-driven decision making. TDWI offers four major conferences as well as topical seminars, onsite education, membership, certification, live webinars, resource-filled publications, industry news, and in-depth research. Visit tdwi.org or follow us on Twitter @TDWI, Facebook, and Linkedin.

About 1105 Media

1105 Media, Inc., is a leading provider of integrated information and media in targeted business-to-business markets, including specialized sectors of the information technology community; industrial health, safety, and compliance; security; environmental protection; and home healthcare. 1105's offerings span print and online magazines, journals, and newsletters; seminars, conferences, and trade shows; training courseware; and web-based services. 1105 Media is based in Woodland Hills, CA, with offices throughout the United States.



