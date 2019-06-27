Secure Technology Alliance To Host Workshop on Mobile Driver’s License Technology and Considerations for Retailers

July 16 workshop to be held ahead of U.S. Payments Forum All-Member Meeting in Atlanta

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driver’s licenses are used for a myriad of identification purposes beyond the operation of motor vehicles. As the world becomes increasingly digitized, many states in the U.S. are considering implementing mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) as a trusted, strongly proofed form of identification. Retailers and other industry professionals interested in exploring the requirements and benefits of mDLs and integrating them into their consumer-facing systems should attend a Secure Technology Alliance workshop being held next month.



/EIN News/ -- The half-day workshop, “Mobile Driver’s Licenses for Retail Use,” will be held July 16, 2019 ahead of the U.S. Payments Forum All-Member Meeting at the Atlanta Airport Marriot Hotel. The workshop is free of charge and is open to Secure Technology Alliance and U.S. Payments Forum members, as well as non-members. For more details and to register, visit https://www.securetechalliance.org/identity-security-events/ .

“Driver’s licenses are a common part of our daily lives for proof of age and identity in situations such as going through airport security, checking into a hotel and purchasing alcohol or tobacco,” said Randy Vanderhoof, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “Digital identities that bring the same assurance as state-issued driver’s licenses can provide greater utility and privacy for these types of transactions, and secure identity verification to others such as online transactions. This workshop will examine the technology and explore the requirements and benefits that retailers could realize from secure, state-issued mobile driver’s licenses.”

Presentations and panel sessions from industry professionals and state motor vehicle and driver’s license agencies will include:

AAMVA and Participating State Issuers Panel of the Value & Benefits of mDLs - Representatives from AAMVA and state motor vehicle and driver’s license agencies will discuss the community’s strategic intent, requirements and value of using digital mobile identity credentials for government to citizen services. The speaker from AAMVA will provide a general overview of mDL and the state agency representative will discuss implementation efforts.

- Representatives from AAMVA and state motor vehicle and driver’s license agencies will discuss the community’s strategic intent, requirements and value of using digital mobile identity credentials for government to citizen services. The speaker from AAMVA will provide a general overview of mDL and the state agency representative will discuss implementation efforts. Industry Panel Review of Retail Use Cases for mDLs - This session will feature a panel of mDL solutions providers to comment on the approaches, functionalities and use cases considered in development and requirements for mDLs.

- This session will feature a panel of mDL solutions providers to comment on the approaches, functionalities and use cases considered in development and requirements for mDLs. Trust Frameworks & Relying Parties – Speakers in this session will define trust frameworks for mDLs – operational, security and privacy principles behind mDLs, current ISO standards and the needs for additional specifications.

– Speakers in this session will define trust frameworks for mDLs – operational, security and privacy principles behind mDLs, current ISO standards and the needs for additional specifications. Retail Use Cases Roundtable Discussion - This session will be a facilitated breakout discussion of the requirements and use cases for mDL use in retail, such as age verification, identity verification and online transactions.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. The Alliance brings together leading providers and adopters of end-to-end security solutions designed to protect privacy and digital assets in payments, mobile, identity and access, healthcare, transportation and the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The Alliance’s mission is to stimulate understanding, adoption and widespread application of connected digital solutions based on secure chip and other technologies and systems needed to protect data, enable secure authentication and facilitate commerce.

The Alliance is driven by its U.S.-focused member companies. They collaborate by sharing expertise and industry best practices through industry and technology councils, focused events, educational resources, industry outreach, advocacy, training and certification programs. Through participation in the breadth of Alliance activities, members strengthen personal and organizational networks and take away the insights to build the business strategies needed to commercialize secure products and services in this dynamic environment.

For more information, please visit www.securetechalliance.org .

CONTACT:

Adrian Loth

Montner Tech PR

203-226-9290

aloth@montner.com



