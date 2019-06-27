Graph Blockchain Secures Pilot Project With Korea Post

TORONTO, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graph Blockchain Inc. ("Graph" or "Company") (CSE: GBLC) is pleased to announce that the Company has secured a pilot contract for Korea Post through its in country partner, and partnered with Korea Telecom (KT). The contract is for approximately $60,000 CAD and is a pilot project to store data on Graph Blockchain private blockchain to ensure the security and privacy of information.



“We are thrilled to work with Korea Telecom in securing this pilot program with Korea Post. Although small in dollar amount, this pilot contract demonstrates the interest from large institutions to adopt private blockchain solutions. We are very encouraged by these contract wins and look forward to building on them.” Says Jeff Stevens, CEO of the Company

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company develops leading-edge private blockchain business intelligence and data management solutions and is a pure play in the graph database technology space. Graph leverages its proprietary integration of the AgensGraph Database engine with Hyperledger Fabric to create a transparent and immutable ledger with near real-time transactional data processing and intuitive data visualization. The Company has secured multiple prototype development contracts with multi-national conglomerates and sells across client subsidiaries as a full enterprise product.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such statements may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained herein, including the timing of the Closing, the terms of the Transaction and the receipt of regulatory approval, are made as of the date of this press release and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking statements are made.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

