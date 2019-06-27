Slalom Joins the Scaled Agile Partner Network

SEATTLE, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom , the modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation, today announced that it has joined the Scaled Agile Partner Network as a Silver Transformation Partner. This worldwide network includes transformation and platform providers who help enterprises facilitate and accelerate business results through adoption of the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe).



As the world’s leading framework for enterprise agility, SAFe helps businesses address the significant challenges of developing and delivering high-quality software and systems in the shortest sustainable lead time.

“Working with best-in-class partners like Slalom represents our commitment to helping software and systems-dependent enterprises improve time-to-market, quality, and employee engagement,” said Dean Leffingwell, creator of SAFe and cofounder of Scaled Agile, Inc. “By incorporating SAFe into their solution offering, Slalom is enabling the world’s largest organizations to become more Agile in the marketplace and more competitive in their industry.”

More than 80 percent of global executives say that operating with agility is as important—or more important—than strategy when it comes to a company’s future success. Yet, most are struggling to actually do it. Slalom has helped a wide range of companies transform into organizations that deliver more business value, faster. Learn more about Slalom’s approach to agile transformation .

About Slalom

Slalom is a modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In cities across the US, UK, and Canada, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They're backed by seven regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 6,500 employees. Slalom was named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2019 and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.

About Scaled Agile, Inc.

Scaled Agile, Inc., is the provider of SAFe®, the world’s leading framework for enterprise agility. Through learning and certification, a global partner network, and a growing community of over 450,000 trained professionals, Scaled Agile helps enterprises build better systems, increase employee engagement, and improve business outcomes. Scaled Agile is a contributing member of the Pledge 1% corporate philanthropy and community service movement. For more information on Scaled Agile and SAFe, visit scaledagile.com .

