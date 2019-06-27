$10.7 Bn Predictive Maintenance Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Predictive Maintenance Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global predictive maintenance market size is forecasted to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2019 to USD 10.7 billion by 2024

The major growth drivers of the predictive maintenance market include the increasing use of emerging technologies to gain valuable insights. A lack of a skilled workforce may restrain the growth of the predictive maintenance market.

The services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The predictive maintenance market is segmented on the basis of components, such as solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. An efficient predictive maintenance service help organizations develop a connected environment by integrating a predictive maintenance solution with their existing IT infrastructure.



The energy and utility segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The predictive maintenance market by vertical has been segmented into government and defense, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, health and life sciences and others (agriculture, telecom, media, and retail). The energy and utility segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing demand for automated power-usage analytics applications.



Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as China, and Japan, increasing government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Predictive Maintenance Market

4.2 Market Top 3 Verticals

4.3 Market By Region

4.4 Market in North America, By Component and Deployment Mode



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Emerging Technologies to Gain Valuable Insights

5.2.1.2 Growing Need to Reduce Maintenance Cost and Downtime

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Real-Time Condition Monitoring to Assist in Taking Prompt Actions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Companies' Concern Over Data Security and Privacy Issues

5.2.4.2 Frequent Maintenance and Upgradation Requirement to Keep Systems Updated

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Introduction

5.4 Regulatory Implications

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 General Data Protection Regulation

5.4.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.4.4 Federal Trade Commission

5.4.5 Federal Communications Commission

5.4.6 Iso/IEC Standards

5.4.6.1 ISO 55000 Standards

5.4.6.2 ISO 13374 on Condition Monitoring and Diagnostics of Machines

5.4.6.3 ISO/IEC JTC 1

5.4.6.4 ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 42

5.4.6.5 ISO/IEC JTC1/SC3 1

5.4.6.6 ISO/IEC JTC1/SC2 7

5.4.7 Industrial Internet Consortium Reference Architecture

5.4.8 CEN/ISO

5.4.8.1 CEN/Cenelec

5.4.9 National Institute of Standards and Technology

5.4.10 Eprivacy

5.4.11 ANSI Tappi Tip 0305-34:2008

5.4.12 Mimosa



6 Predictive Maintenance Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Integrated

6.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of the Integrated Solution as It Integrates Multiple Capabilities Within A Single Solution

6.2.2 Standalone

6.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Advanced and Vertical-Focused Predictive Maintenance Capabilities to Drive the Growth of Standalone Solutions

6.3 Services

6.3.1 System Integration

6.3.1.1 Predictive Maintenance Vendors to Offer System Integration Services to Overcome System-Related Issues Effectively

6.3.2 Support and Maintenance

6.3.2.1 Growing Deployment of Predictive Maintenance Solution to Increase the Demand for Support and Maintenance Services

6.3.3 Consulting

6.3.3.1 Technicalities Involved in Implementing Predictive Maintenance Solution to Boost the Growth of Consulting Services



7 Predictive Maintenance Market By Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.2.1 Benefits, Such as Scalability and Ease of Implementation, to Boost the Growth of the Cloud Deployment Mode

7.3 On-Premises

7.3.1 Data-Sensitive Organizations to Adopt the On-Premises Deployment Mode for Predictive Maintenance Solutions



8 Predictive Maintenance Market By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.2.1 Large Enterprises to Adopt Predictive Maintenance Solutions to Optimize Operational Maintenance Processes

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises to Adopt Predictive Maintenance Solutions With Rising Technological Advancement



9 Predictive Maintenance Market By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Government and Defense

9.2.1 Government and Defense Vertical to Adopt Predictive Maintenance Solutions for Automating the Defense System

9.3 Manufacturing

9.3.1 Growing Need to Track, Diagnose, and Monitor Machines to Fuel the Growth of the Predictive Maintenance Application in the Manufacturing Vertical

9.4 Energy and Utilities

9.4.1 the Growing Demand of Power-Usage Analytics Applications Fuel the Growth of Energy and Utilities Vertical

9.5 Transportation and Logistics

9.5.1 Increasing Need to Improve Asset Tracking and Performance Management for Minimizing Risks Lead to Growth in Transportation and Logistics Vertical

9.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.6.1 Growing Demand for Monitoring Patient Health and Personalized Treatment in Real Time to Fuel the Growth of Healthcare and Life Sciences Vertical

9.7 Others



10 Predictive Maintenance Market By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Visionaries

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.4 Business Strategy Excellence

11.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startups)

11.5.1 Progressive Companies

11.5.2 Responsive Companies

11.5.3 Dynamic Companies

11.5.4 Starting Blocks

11.6 Strength of Product Portfolio (Startups)

11.7 Business Strategy Excellence (Startups)



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 IBM

12.3 Microsoft

12.4 SAP

12.5 GE

12.6 Schneider Electric

12.7 Hitachi

12.8 PTC

12.9 Software AG

12.10 SAS

12.11 TIBCO

12.12 C3 IoT

12.13 Uptake

12.14 Softweb Solutions

12.15 Asystom

12.16 Ecolibrium Energy

12.17 Fiix

12.18 OPEX Group

12.19 Dingo

12.20 Sigma Industrial Precision



