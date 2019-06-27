Angola and Uganda discuss military cooperation

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 27 - Aspects related to the strengthening of cooperation between Angola and Uganda in the military field were at the center of a meeting held last Wednesday, in Luanda, between delegations from both countries.,

In his speech, the Secretary of State for National Defence, José Maria de Lima, who headed the Angolan delegation, explained that Angola has established in the Constitution the special protection regime for former combatants, war disabled and family members.

They are measures, he went on, to protect former combatants, which enable to secure the necessary stability for this social group.

According to José Maria de Lima, the approval of these guarantees reflects the Angolan state's willingness to solve the problems of former combatants and war-disabled people and their families.

Rwamirama Bright, Ugandan minister of State for Defence and Homeland Veterans, said the visit to Angola is aimed at absorbing the country's experience in solving the problem of former combatants and their families.

In Uganda, he explained, the law protects the military, but excludes support for their families, hence the need to harness the experience of Angola.

During the visit the Ugandan delegation has scheduled, among other things, visits to the Institute for Social Reintegration and the Office of the United Nations.

The departure of the Ugandan delegation is scheduled for Saturday.

