Municipalities identify actions for Integrated Plan

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 27 - The 164 municipalities of the country have identified actions to be developed by 2020, within the framework of the Integrated Municipal Intervention Plan (PIIM), to be launched this Thursday.,

In an interview with the National Radio of Angola (RNA), the Secretary of State for Territory Administration, Laurinda Cardoso, said that these are actions that have an impact on the living conditions of the population.

Among the needs identified, the Secretary of State pointed out those related to technical, technological and human resources aspects.

"These necessities have been classified as" urgent"and" Paralyzed Projects ", she explained, adding that later the budgets for these projects were made.

She said that the plan, a presidential initiative, covers sectors such as education, health, basic sanitation, energy and water, security and public order, as well as communication.

We are also talking, she continued, of roads in the different types of intervention, among them ground leveling, rehabilitation and asphalting.

The State Secretary specified that the IMPI is articulated with the other development plans that exist for the country and has its expenses included in the General State Budget.

The PIMM, which results from an integrated work done by a multisector team, is the materialization of the process of strengthening administrative de-concentration, in progress in the country.

