2018 Report: New Pharma Models for a New Healthcare Era with Case Study Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Pharma Models for a New Healthcare Era" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The entry of technology players into healthcare, alongside empowered consumers and payers' singular focus on cost-effective outcomes, is forcing change across all of pharma's traditional functions. Modern pharma needs to build new kinds of relationships, with each other, with tech players, and with healthcare providers and payers.



Key Topics Covered



OVERVIEW



THE REIMAGINING OF HEALTHCARE

Out with the old, in with the new: how pharma is changing along the value chain

Bibliography



CASE STUDIES

Fresenius: integrating care using data

Novo Nordisk: from drugmaker to data collector

Roche: data curator

Sanofi partners for a place in China's health delivery revolution

LEO Pharma: building trust by putting the patient first

Amgen: from transactional to collaborative

Bibliography



TECHNOLOGY FIRMS ARE REAL COMPETITORS

Big pharma is up against big tech

Tech firms are hiring healthcare talent

Tech is cozying up to payers and providers

Pharma has been slow to see the tech threat

Bibliography



DIGITAL PRODUCTS CAN ENHANCE DRUG PORTFOLIOS

Digital therapeutics may enhance drug portfolios with patient data

Pharma is investing in digital therapeutics

Digital health firms are working with providers

Data-collecting pills to boost outcomes

Proteus Digital Health: turning pharma's model on its head?

Bibliography



CHALLENGES TO EMBRACING NEW TECHS AND NEW PARTNERS

Do better relationships make money?

The challenges to embracing digital

Bibliography



LESSONS FROM OTHER SECTORS

Focus on what the customer wants

Consultants also take a cross-sectoral view

Bibliography



21ST CENTURY PHARMA: COLLABORATIVE SOLUTION PROVIDERS

Bibliography



APPENDIX

Scope

Methodology



LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1: Old vs new pharma business models

Figure 2: Challenges to embracing the digital business model in pharma

Figure 3: All change: pharma's new look in a patient-centric, digitalized healthcare world



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Changes in key pharma activities in the new healthcare landscape

Table 2: Takeaways of case studies illustrating changing business models



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c8pj0d

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Healthcare Services, Pharmaceuticals



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.