2018 Report: New Pharma Models for a New Healthcare Era with Case Study Analysis
The entry of technology players into healthcare, alongside empowered consumers and payers' singular focus on cost-effective outcomes, is forcing change across all of pharma's traditional functions. Modern pharma needs to build new kinds of relationships, with each other, with tech players, and with healthcare providers and payers.
Key Topics Covered
OVERVIEW
THE REIMAGINING OF HEALTHCARE
Out with the old, in with the new: how pharma is changing along the value chain
CASE STUDIES
Fresenius: integrating care using data
Novo Nordisk: from drugmaker to data collector
Roche: data curator
Sanofi partners for a place in China's health delivery revolution
LEO Pharma: building trust by putting the patient first
Amgen: from transactional to collaborative
TECHNOLOGY FIRMS ARE REAL COMPETITORS
Big pharma is up against big tech
Tech firms are hiring healthcare talent
Tech is cozying up to payers and providers
Pharma has been slow to see the tech threat
DIGITAL PRODUCTS CAN ENHANCE DRUG PORTFOLIOS
Digital therapeutics may enhance drug portfolios with patient data
Pharma is investing in digital therapeutics
Digital health firms are working with providers
Data-collecting pills to boost outcomes
Proteus Digital Health: turning pharma's model on its head?
CHALLENGES TO EMBRACING NEW TECHS AND NEW PARTNERS
Do better relationships make money?
The challenges to embracing digital
LESSONS FROM OTHER SECTORS
Focus on what the customer wants
Consultants also take a cross-sectoral view
21ST CENTURY PHARMA: COLLABORATIVE SOLUTION PROVIDERS
APPENDIX
Scope
Methodology
LIST OF FIGURES
Figure 1: Old vs new pharma business models
Figure 2: Challenges to embracing the digital business model in pharma
Figure 3: All change: pharma's new look in a patient-centric, digitalized healthcare world
LIST OF TABLES
Table 1: Changes in key pharma activities in the new healthcare landscape
Table 2: Takeaways of case studies illustrating changing business models
