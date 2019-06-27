Global Acute Decompensated Heart Failure (ADHF) Market Report 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Spotlight: Acute Decompensated Heart Failure (ADHF)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Market Spotlight report covers the Acute Decompensated Heart Failure (ADHF) market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, recent events and analyst opinion, clinical trials, probability of success, epidemiology information, licensing and asset acquisition deals, and drug-specific revenues.



Key Takeaways

Approved drugs in the acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) space target natriuretic peptide receptors, phosphodiesterase 3, potassium channels, and troponin-C. The majority of approved therapies are administered via the intravenous route, with one drug also being available in an oral formulation.

Therapies in active clinical development for ADHF are spread evenly across Phase I and Phase II. Therapies in development for ADHF focus on targets such as Na-K-Cl cotransporter, corticotropin releasing factor - receptor2, guanylate cyclase, ryanodine receptor, sarcoplasmic reticulum Ca2+ -ATPase, natriuretic peptide receptors, vasopressin receptors, and phosphodiesterase 9. These therapies are administered via the oral, intravenous, and subcutaneous routes.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I ADHF asset is 1.8%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 28.6%. Drugs, on average, take 12.9 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.7 years in the overall cardiovascular space.

There have been only two licensing and asset acquisition deals involving ADHF drugs during 2014-19. The $2,075m acquisition of Cardioxyl by Bristol-Myers Squibb in 2015, which also gave the company full rights to Cardioxyl's lead asset CXL-1427, a novel nitroxyl (HNO) donor (prodrug) in Phase II clinical development as an intravenous treatment for ADHF, was the largest deal.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for ADHF have been in the early and midphases of development, with 57% of trials in Phase I-II, and 43% in Phase III-IV.

The majority of industry-sponsored clinical trials have been completed. Adrenomed has one planned trial in the ADHF space.

Bayer leads industry sponsors with the highest number of clinical trials for ADHF, followed by Scios.

Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND

Definition

Symptoms

Patient subtypes

Risk factors

Diagnosis



TREATMENT

Diuretics

Vasodilator therapy

Ultrafiltration (UF)

Inotropes

Natriuretic peptides

Vasopressors/Beta blockers/ACE inhibitors

Circulatory assist devices

Other therapies



EPIDEMIOLOGY

ADHF incidence



MARKETED DRUGS



PIPELINE DRUGS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

Entresto for ADHF (November 11, 2018)

PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS



REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase



BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information



APPENDIX



