Global Industrial Automation Software Market, 2023: Focus on Software Type, Deployment Type and End-Users

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Automation Software Market: Focus on Software Type, Deployment Type and End-Users - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial automation software industry analysis highlights that the market generated $35.39 billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.39% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The industrial automation software market is currently witnessing a high growth rate owing to the need for improved productivity, speed, and efficiency required in manufacturing process and proliferation of new digital industrial technologies such as industry 4.0 and industrial IoT. In the span of three years (2016-2018), the industry has witnessed several product launches and research and development activities from software developers.



Expert Quote on the Global Industrial Automation Software Market



North America is currently dominating the global industrial automation market. However, the geographical analysis of this market unveils a great potential for the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region. According to the analysis, the presence of major economies, particularly the U.S. and China, is majorly contributing to the overall growth of the market.



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Global Industrial Automation Software Market



The report titled global industrial automation software industry provides an in-depth analysis of the key development strategies and market drivers, challenges, and opportunities prevailing in the industry. The report provides extensive insight into various forms of developments, trends, and key participants.



The purpose of the market study is to gain a holistic view of the global industrial automation software report in terms of various factors influencing it such as recent trends and research advancements in the market. The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products allied with the global industrial automation software market.



Market Segmentation



The industrial automation software market is broadly categorized as planning and designing management software, operation management software, maintenance and monitoring management software, and training management software. The operation management industrial automation software segment held the largest share of the overall market share in 2018. This is due to the wide adoption of supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), human-machine interface (HMI) and manufacturing operations management (MOM) software among the end users.



North America region held the highest market share in the overall industrial automation software market in 2018, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. This is mainly because of the maximum number of industrial automation software companies being situated in North America and a large number of end-user industries present in the region.



Key Companies Operating in the Global Industrial Automation Software Market



Some of the key players in the global industrial automation software market are ABB Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., CANNON-Automata, Emerson Electric CO., OMRON Corporation, Dassault Systmes, IBM Corporation, Parsec Automation Corp, General Electric, Werum IT Solutions, and Aegis Industrial Software Corporation. Moreover, a number of start-up companies have ventured into the market to provide industrial automation software solutions for varied end users.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the value registered by the global industrial automation in 2018 and where is it expected to reach by the end of 2023?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global industrial automation software market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global industrial automation software market?

What are the major technological trends in the global industrial automation market across different regions?

How much revenue is expected to be generated by: different software types, such as planning & designing management, operation management, maintenance and monitoring management, and training management, during the forecast period? different development types, such as on-premises and cloud, during the forecast period? different end-users, such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, automotive, FMCG, oil & gas, metal & machining, and others, during the forecast period?

Who are the key players present in the global industrial automation software market?

What is the growth potential of the global industrial automation software market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Overview

1.2 Market Drivers

1.2.1 Need for Improved Productivity, Speed, and Efficiency

1.2.2 Proliferation of New Digital Industrial Technologies such as Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT

1.3 Market Challenges

1.3.1 Reluctance in Adoption of Industrial Automation Software by SMEs

1.3.2 Lack of Awareness and Knowledge About Different Industrial Automation Software

1.4 Market Opportunities

1.4.1 Emerging Automation Driven Industries in Developing Countries

1.4.2 Growth Opportunity in Industrial Analytics Market

1.5 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis



2 Competitive Insight

2.1 Key Developments and Strategies

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Share of Key Business Strategies

2.1.3 Product Launches and Developments

2.1.4 Partnerships/Collaborations/Joint Ventures

2.1.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.2 Market Share Analysis



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry overview

3.2 Product Assortment of Major Companies

3.3 R&D Analysis of Leading Players

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Industry Attractiveness



4 Global Industrial Automation Software Market

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview



5 Global Industrial Automation Software Market (by Software Type)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Planning and Designing Management

5.2.1 Engineering and Design Software

5.2.2 Planning and Scheduling Software

5.2.3 Simulation Software

5.3 Operation Management

5.3.1 SCADA

5.3.2 Process and Production Optimization Software

5.3.3 Visualization and Reporting Management

5.3.4 Incident Management

5.3.5 Manufacturing Operation Management

5.4 Maintenance and Monitoring Management

5.4.1 Intelligence and Analytics Software

5.4.2 Asset and Workforce Management Software

5.4.3 Energy Management Software

5.4.4 Monitoring Management Software

5.5 Training Management



6 Global Industrial Automation Software Market (by Deployment Type)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 On-Premises

6.3 Cloud



7 Global Industrial Automation Software Market (by End User)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Food and Beverages

7.3 Pharmaceuticals

7.4 Automotive

7.5 FMCG

7.6 Oil and Gas

7.7 Metal and Machining

7.8 Others



8 Global Industrial Automation Software Market (by Region)

8.1 Market Overview



9 Company Profiles

9.1 Overview

9.2 ABB Ltd

9.3 Aegis Industrial Software Corporation

9.4 CANNON-Automata

9.5 Dassault Systmes

9.6 Emerson Electric CO.

9.7 General Electric

9.8 Honeywell International Inc.

9.9 IBM Corporation

9.10 OMRON Corporation

9.11 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

9.12 Parsec Automation Corp.

9.13 Rockwell Automation Inc.

9.14 Schneider Electric

9.15 Siemens AG

9.16 Werum IT Solutions

9.17 Other Key Players

9.17.1 Aquarius Software

9.17.2 Hexagon AB

9.17.3 InSource Solutions

9.17.4 Litmus Automation

9.17.5 Progea International SA

9.18 List of Emerging Companies



10 Report Scope and Methodology

10.1 Report Scope

10.2 Global Industrial Automation Software Market Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qhm42w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Software, Industrial Automation



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.