Global Biopesticides Markets Report 2019

The main focus of this essential report is the control of pests and diseases by products based on microorganisms; biopesticides. Comprehensive details of biofungicides, bioinsecticides, bionematicides and bioherbicides are included within.

Detailed technical profiles of these microorganisms are discussed fully as well as how production, formulation and application if these biopesticides differs from that of conventional chemical products.

The difficulty in finding novel chemical active ingredients and the favourable environmental profile is driving development of this important sector. There is now improved understanding regarding the use of biological products, particularly in integrated pest management systems.



Key insights include:

Product portfolios

Key companies

Future developments

Recent patent applications

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Summary

1.2 Introduction

1.3 Definitions and scope

1.4 History

1.5 Advantages and disadvantages

1.6 Market

1.6.1. Recent developments and drivers

1.6.2. Global market size

1.6.3. Markets by product type

1.6.4. Markets by region

1.7 Organic farming

1.7.1. Organic food and farming organisations

1.7.2. Organic markets

1.8 Regulation of biopesticides

1.8.1. Europe

1.8.2. USA

1.9 Biopesticide and biological control organisations

1.10 References and resources

Chapter 2: Biofungicides

2.1 Summary

2.2 Introduction

2.3 Microbial disease control products

2.3.1. Bacillus spp.

2.3.2. Pseudomonas spp.

2.3.3. Trichoderma spp.

2.3.4. Coniothyrium minitans

2.4 Biochemical extracts

2.4.1. Regalia (Reynoutria sachalinensis extract)

2.4.2. Timorex Gold (Melaleuca alternifolia extract)

2.4.3. Harpin

2.4.4. Kasugamycin

2.5 New products

2.6 Patents

2.7 References and resources

Chapter 3: Bioinsecticides

3.1 Summary

3.2 Introduction

3.3 Microbial Products

3.3.1. Bacillus thuringiensis

3.3.2. Beauveria bassiana

3.3.3. Metarhizium anisopliae

3.3.4. Baculoviruses and granuloviruses

3.4 Biochemical extracts

3.4.1. Pyrethrum and pyrethrins

3.4.2. Neem

3.5 Nematode-based products

3.6 Macrobials

3.6.1. Predators

3.6.2. Parasitoids

3.7 Semiochemicals

3.7.1. Examples of major pheromone use in IPM

3.8 New bioinsecticides

3.9 Recent patents

3.10 References and resources

Chapter 4: Bionematicides

4.1 Summary

4.2 Introduction

4.3 New bionematicides

4.4 Bionematicide patents

4.5 References and resources

Chapter 5: Bioherbicides

5.1 Summary

5.2 Introduction

5.3 Microbial bioherbicides

5.3.1. Colletotrichum gloeosporioides

5.3.2. Myrothecium verrucaria

5.3.3. Phoma macrostoma

5.3.4. Bacteria: Pseudomonas fluorescens and Xanthomonas campestris

5.4 Biochemical extracts

5.4.1. Bialaphos

5.4.2. Fatty acids and oils

5.5 New Products

5.6 Patents

5.7 References and resources

Chapter 6: Agrochemical companies

6.1 Summary

6.2 Introduction

6.3 BASF

6.3.1. Biofungicides

6.3.2. Bioinsecticides and bionematicides

6.3.3. Recent patent applications

6.4 Bayer CropScience

6.4.1. Biofungicides

6.4.2. Bioinsecticides and bionematicides

6.4.3. Recent patent applications

6.5 Corteva : Dow Agrosciences

6.6 Corteva : DuPont

6.7 Monsanto

6.8 Syngenta

6.8.1. Biofungicides

6.8.2. Bionematicides

6.8.3. Recent patent applications

6.9 Others

6.9.1. Adama Agricultural Solutions

6.9.2. Arysta LifeScience

6.9.3. FMC

6.9.4. Ihara

6.9.5. Isagro

6.10 References and resources

Chapter 7: Biological crop protection companies

7.1 Summary

7.2 Introduction

7.3 ABiTEP

7.4 Adjuvants Plus

7.5 Advanced Biological Marketing

7.6 AEF Global

7.7 AgBiome

7.8 AgBiTech

7.9 AgriLibrium

7.10 Andermatt Biocontrol

7.11 BioConsortia

7.12 BioProdex

7.13 Bio Insumos Navita

7.14 Bioguard

7.15 BioTop

7.16 BioWorks

7.17 Certis USA

7.17.1. Biofungicides

7.17.2. Bioinsecticides

7.18 EID Parry

7.19 e-nema

7.20 Exosect

7.21 FuturEco Bioscience

7.22 Innovate Ag

7.23 Koppert

7.24 LAM International

7.25 Marrone Bio Innovations

7.25.1. Product range

7.25.2. Product pipeline and recent patent applications

7.25.3. Recent collaborations

7.26 MosquitoMate

7.27 NewLeaf Symbiotics

7.28 Novozymes

7.29 Oxitec

7.30 Pacific Biocontrol

7.31 Phyllom BioProducts

7.32 Plant Health Care

7.33 SEDQ

7.34 Simbiose Agro

7.35 Som Phytopharma

7.36 STK Bio-Ag (Stockton)

7.37 Stoller

7.38 Suterra

7.39 Verdera

7.40 Valent BioSciences

7.41 Vestaron

7.42 VR Biotech

7.43 References and resources

Chapter 8: Production, formulation and application

8.1 Summary

8.2 Introduction

8.3 Production

8.4 Formulation

8.5 Specialist biopesticide formulation companies and research projects

8.6 Application

8.7 References and resources

Appendix 1: New Active Ingredients



Appendix 2: Abbreviations



