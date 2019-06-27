Kalmar, Ukkoverkot and Nokia build a wireless digitalization infrastructure for port and terminal R&D

/EIN News/ -- Press Release

Kalmar and Ukkoverkot have signed a two-year co-operation agreement with Nokia

Kalmar will employ a private wireless network for research and development purposes in the move toward increasingly intelligent cargo handling solutions

Nokia solution to allow Kalmar to seize the Industry 4.0 opportunity



27 June 2019

Espoo, Finland - Kalmar, part of Cargotec, a pioneer in terminal automation and energy-efficient cargo handling, and Ukkoverkot, leading private LTE network provider, have signed a two-year co-operation agreement with Nokia to design, build and operate a private LTE network. Nokia brings the digital automation platform that is well suited for mobile machinery and industrial Internet of Things.

A test network reflecting an actual terminal environment will be built for research and development purposes. Machine-to-machine communication will be tested in the new private 4G/LTE (Long Term Evolution) environment and compared against previous wireless technologies with the focus on developing innovative business applications. This connectivity technique is more reliable and enables more secure communication than Wi-Fi. Private LTE provides the low latency, high-capacity connectivity combined with edge computing required for time-sensitive critical industrial applications enabling real-time analytics and video-based applications such as machine remote control - key elements of robust digital industrial environments.

"We believe the new 5G-ready LTE solution will be an asset to our business, and we look forward to initiating testing in this digital automation environment. The private LTE network will provide the security and real-time video footage needed for reliable remote control of our operations," says Pekka Yli-Paunu, Director, Research, Kalmar.

"The digital automation platform with its connectivity and application layers makes it possible for us to test new service products and concepts. That gives us the opportunity to demonstrate to our customers how our new services work, which is particularly valuable," Yli-Paunu adds.

Nokia has already deployed over 1,000 mission-critical networks, and will now draw on decades of experience building some of the biggest and most advanced IP, optical, and wireless networks to benefit industrial cargo handling.

The Nokia-built network will allow for machinery to be connected over reliable private local LTE or 5G networks, enabling automation, robotics, machine learning, analytics, and real-time remote monitoring, which in turn increases cost-efficiency and adds value along the chain. Connections between industrial and safety-critical operators, such as Kalmar's customers, are increasingly customized to meet the customers' needs for capacity, usability, and coverage.

"Kalmar will implement a 5G-ready Nokia Digital Automation platform utilizing the 2.6 GHz band. This brings many interesting new business opportunities for digitalization thanks to the reliability, high capacity, low latency, and security - all characteristics of a private LTE network," says Jouko Tuppurainen, Director, Ukkoverkot.

"Our digital automation platform brings pervasive mobile broadband coverage for terminals, sensors, cameras and other devices for mission and business critical industrial connectivity and digital transformation. Communication is essential for business efficiency and safety in cargo handling, be it between machines or machines and people. We are pleased to collaborate allowing companies to seize the Industry 4.0 opportunity," says Stephan Litjens, General Manager, Nokia Digital Automation.

About Nokia for Industries

Nokia has deployed over 1,000 mission-critical networks with leading customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, web scale and public sector segments around the globe. Leading enterprises across industries are leveraging our decades of experience building some of the biggest and most advanced IP, optical, and wireless networks on the planet. The Nokia Bell Labs Future X for industries architecture provides a framework for enterprises to accelerate their digitalization and automation journey to Industry 4.0.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. www.nokia.com

About Kalmar

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

About Ukkoverkot

Established in 2014, Ukkoverkot Oy provides tailor-made connections on land, sea and air to support digitalization of industrial and security operators. The customers include Sandvik, Finavia, Steveco, Port of Oulu, Port of Kokkola, VR Group (Finnish state railways) and the Finnish Defense Forces. Ukkoverkot operates its Finnish Private LTE networks in 2.6 GHz and 450 MHz frequencies. The 2.6 GHz frequency band enables also services based on 5G technology.

