BridgeBio Pharma Announces Pricing of Its Initial Public Offering

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (“BridgeBio”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share, above the range of $14.00 to $16.00. In addition, BridgeBio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,075,000 additional shares of its common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 27, 2019, under the ticker symbol "BBIO" and the offering is expected to close on July 1, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.



/EIN News/ -- J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC, SVB Leerink LLC, KKR Capital Markets LLC, Piper Jaffray & Co., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are acting as book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in this offering has been filed with and was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 26, 2019. This offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from the office of J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204 or by emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Goldman, Sachs & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, telephone: 1-877-547-6340, or by emailing Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 01220, telephone: 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6132, or by emailing syndicate@svbleerink.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio is a team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators working to create life-altering medicines that target well-characterized genetic diseases at their source. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 to identify and advance transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases, which are diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of over 15 development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development.

Contacts

Alberto Gestri

AGestri@theoutcastagency.com



