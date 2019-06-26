Gold Standard Announces Meeting Results
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSX: GSV, NYSE AMERICAN:GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) announces that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated May 14, 2019, were elected as directors of the Company. Had a poll been taken, the detailed results of the votes cast by proxy and in person in respect of the election of the directors is set out below.
|Director
|Votes For
|Percentage For
|Jonathan T. Awde
|142,501,960
|99.37%
|D. Bruce McLeod
|142,559,636
|99.42%
|Robert J. McLeod
|141,697,763
|98.81%
|Jamie D. Strauss
|141,838,136
|98.91%
|William E. Threlkeld
|141,817,905
|98.90%
|Zara Boldt
|142,538,503
|99.40%
|Ron Clayton
|142,534,865
|99.40%
|Alex Morrison
|142,431,208
|99.33%
In addition, the detailed results of the votes cast by proxy in respect of the other matters brought before the Meeting is set out below.
|Description of Matter
|Votes For
|Percentage For
|To appoint Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.
|142,804,546
|99.59%
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
“Jonathan Awde”
Jonathan Awde, President and Director
/EIN News/ -- FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan Awde
President
Tel: 604-669-5702
Email: info@goldstandardv.com
Website: www.goldstandardv.com
