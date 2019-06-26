There were 679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,690 in the last 365 days.

Arco Platform Limited announces results of Annual General Meeting Held on June 25, 2019

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), announces that the resolution as set out in its Notice of Annual General Meeting dated May 30, 2019 was duly passed at its Annual General Meeting held today.

/EIN News/ -- About Arco Platform Limited

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning, interactive proprietary content, and scalable curriculum allows students to personalize their learning experience with high-quality solutions while enabling schools to provide a broader approach to education.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arco Platform Limited
IR@arcoeducacao.com.br


arco-logo.png

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.