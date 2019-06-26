Hillard Heintze Ranks on Crain’s Fast 50 as #44 among Chicago’s Fastest Growing Companies

Announcement Occurs as the Firm’s High National Profile Expands, as Reflected in Recent Feature Articles or Interviews in The Washington Post, Daily Beast, Huffington Post and Several Radio Stations

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillard Heintze, a Jensen Hughes company, announced it has been recognized by Crain’s Chicago Business as one of the 50 fastest growing businesses in the Chicago area with a five-year growth rate of 199.5 percent. The company’s 2018 revenue was the largest in its 15-year track record, a reflection of the company’s relentless focus on protecting what matters for its clients: their people, performance, interests and reputation.



Growth through a Focus on Relationships



“This is an exciting time for us,” confirms Hillard Heintze founder and Jensen Hughes Global Security Risk Management President Arnette Heintze. “Our principal source of growth remains our clients seeking continued or expanded services that tap our core competencies.” These include security risk consulting, security design, threat and violence risk management, law enforcement consulting, and private client and family office services. “We see these as positive signs for two reasons,” explains Heintze. “One, our clients’ requests for new or more work validates our concentration on deepening our relationships with them – and gaining intimate insights that can help them shift from reacting to risk-related events to preventing them. The other is that we know we can do an even better job if we are given an opportunity to help them address risk not merely on a project-by-project basis, but holistically across their strategic objections and core operations. That is how they can capture the greatest value from security risk management.”



Firm’s Experts and Expertise Viewed as Thought Leaders



The Crain’s Chicago Business ranking comes at a time when Hillard Heintze’s penetration of its key markets is increasing the frequency in which major news outlets and platforms are reaching out to its experts for frontline perspectives on issues and events with significant national, state and local relevance.





The Washington Post : While researching the article “Fearing mass shooters, employers turn to workers to monitor their peers” published on June 1, reporter Matt Berman spent hours interviewing Hillard Heintze Senior Vice President and Threat + Violence Risk Management Practice Leader Matthew Doherty. Berman also conducted an on-site review of the firm’s headquarter operations in Chicago and attended a workplace violence prevention training session for employees of professional services firm Sikich, a Hillard Heintze client.

: While researching the article “Fearing mass shooters, employers turn to workers to monitor their peers” published on June 1, reporter Matt Berman spent hours interviewing Hillard Heintze Senior Vice President and Threat + Violence Risk Management Practice Leader Matthew Doherty. Berman also conducted an on-site review of the firm’s headquarter operations in Chicago and attended a workplace violence prevention training session for employees of professional services firm Sikich, a Hillard Heintze client. Daily Beast : Arnette Heintze was interviewed for an April 29 article that discussed “The Millions Amazon Spends to Protect Jeff Bezos.”

: Arnette Heintze was interviewed for an April 29 article that discussed “The Millions Amazon Spends to Protect Jeff Bezos.” Chief Executive Magazine : Arnette Heintze was also interviewed for an article in this magazine on the critical role that CEOs must play in demonstrating a visible and real commitment to violence prevention.

: Arnette Heintze was also interviewed for an article in this magazine on the critical role that CEOs must play in demonstrating a visible and real commitment to violence prevention. The State of California Department of Justice : On May 16, 2019, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the release of the first interim progress report on San Francisco Police Department Reform Initiative. Hillard Heintze is serving as the independent monitor reviewing and reporting on the department’s organizational transformation process.

: On May 16, 2019, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the release of the first interim progress report on San Francisco Police Department Reform Initiative. Hillard Heintze is serving as the independent monitor reviewing and reporting on the department’s organizational transformation process. The Huffington Post : Reporter Monica Torres interviewed Matthew Doherty for an article titled, “How to Report a Potentially Violent Co-Worker and Other Answers to Uncomfortable Questions.”

: Reporter Monica Torres interviewed Matthew Doherty for an article titled, “How to Report a Potentially Violent Co-Worker and Other Answers to Uncomfortable Questions.” NPR News/WKSR (89.7) : This story focused on the City of Cleveland’s progress in resolving years-old civilian police complaints by engaging Hillard Heintze to clear the backlog.

: This story focused on the City of Cleveland’s progress in resolving years-old civilian police complaints by engaging Hillard Heintze to clear the backlog. MarketWatch: In June, this Dow Jones-published investor site ran a story titled, “Can anything be done to prevent gun violence at work,” which highlighted the firm’s advice on the importance of companies having zero-tolerance policies for threats, fights and sexual harassment.



Growth Expected to Continue Due to Acquisition by Jensen Hughes



On April 18, 2019, Hillard Heintze became a Jensen Hughes company. This transaction has significantly increased the firm’s ability to support clients across an extended global footprint with a holistic, integrated approach to managing risk across not only security risk management but also enterprise life safety, emergency management and fire protection. “The Crain’s ranking is a wonderful signpost,” agrees Paul Orzeske, CEO of Jensen Hughes, “one in a long line that will continue throughout the year and likely accelerate in 2020 and beyond. The Hillard Heintze team, as the Jensen Hughes Global Security Risk Management division, is already collaborating intensively with our other divisions to expand our value propositions to our respective client bases.”





About Hillard Heintze, a Jensen Hughes Company

Hillard Heintze, a Jensen Hughes Company, is one of the leading security risk management teams in the world. We are trusted around the globe to deliver innovative, prevention-oriented advisory solutions that help our clients improve performance and outcomes in protecting what matters: their people, performance, interests and reputation. Since our inception in 2004, more than 85 Fortune-ranked enterprises, 575 U.S. and international brands, and 150 of the world’s most affluent families have gained insight, assurance and confidence through our services – and are better managing security risk. Headquartered in Chicago, we support clients across the globe through six practices: Security Risk Management, Security Design, Threat + Violence Risk Management, Private Client and Family Office Services, Investigations and Law Enforcement Consulting. For more information, visit www.hillardheintze.com.

About Jensen Hughes

Jensen Hughes is a global leader in safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting. Every day, a team of 1,250+ engineers, consultants and scientists develop and deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions to a global client base involving fire protection systems design and analysis, code consulting, emergency management services, security consulting, forensic engineering, fire research, risk-informed applications, probabilistic risk assessments, development and testing, commissioning and construction services. Operating from 90+ offices and delivering work in 100 countries throughout the world, Jensen Hughes consulting teams participate on projects in all markets across industries. For more information, visit www.jensenhughes.com.

