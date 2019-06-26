Worthington Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) today reported net sales of $938.8 million and net earnings of $37.7 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter ended May 31, 2019. Net earnings in the quarter were negatively impacted by pre-tax impairment and restructuring charges of $8.5 million, including $4.0 million of which was recorded in equity income. The after-tax impact of these items reduced earnings per diluted share by $0.11. Estimated inventory holding losses in Steel Processing reduced net earnings by an additional $8.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company reported net sales of $1.0 billion and net earnings of $30.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted share. Net earnings in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 were negatively impacted by pre-tax impairment charges of $52.9 million, or $0.45 per diluted share. Inventory holding gains in the prior year quarter were estimated to be $18.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share.



For the fiscal year ended May 31, 2019, the Company reported net sales of $3.8 billion and net earnings of $153.5 million, or $2.61 per diluted share, down from net earnings of $194.8 million, or $3.09 per diluted share, in the prior year. Net earnings in the current fiscal year were adversely affected by a replacement program related to certain composite hydrogen fuel tanks, resulting in a pre-tax charge of $13.0 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. Estimated inventory holding losses in Steel Processing reduced net earnings by an additional $4.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share. Current year impairment and restructuring activity resulted in a net benefit of less than $1.0 million, or $0.01 per diluted share. Net earnings in the prior fiscal year included a one-time tax benefit of $0.49 per diluted share related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, but were adversely affected by net pre-tax impairment and restructuring activity totaling $53.8 million, or $0.45 per diluted share. Inventory holding gains in the prior year were estimated to be $17.8 million, or $0.18 per diluted share.

(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

4Q 2019 3Q 2019 4Q 2018 12M 2019 12M 2018 Net sales $ 938.8 $ 874.4 $ 1,020.5 $ 3,759.6 $ 3,581.6 Operating income 32.0 26.0 4.6 144.8 141.6 Equity income 25.1 20.8 39.6 97.0 103.1 Net earnings 37.7 26.8 30.8 153.5 194.8 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.66 $ 0.46 $ 0.50 $ 2.61 $ 3.09



“We finished our 2019 fiscal year with solid results in the fourth quarter despite a challenging steel pricing environment,” said John McConnell, Chairman and CEO. “Margins across all of our businesses improved from the third quarter, particularly in Pressure Cylinders. I’d like to thank our employees for their continued commitment during the year as we worked hard to navigate the impacts of tariffs on our businesses.”



Consolidated Quarterly Results



Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 were $938.8 million, down 8% from the comparable quarter in the prior year, when net sales were $1.0 billion. The decrease was primarily driven by lower direct shipments in Steel Processing and lower overall volume in Pressure Cylinders, partially offset by higher average selling prices.

Operating income for the current quarter was $32.0 million, an increase of $27.4 million over the prior year quarter on lower impairment and restructuring charges. Excluding impairment and restructuring, operating income was down $19.3 million, primarily due to the unfavorable impact of current quarter inventory holding losses versus prior year holding gains and lower direct volumes, which were partially offset by a $17.6 million decline in SG&A expense due to lower profit sharing and bonus accruals and a decrease in accrued legal costs. Impairment and restructuring charges in the current quarter consisted of $2.9 million related to the wind-down of the CNG fuel system facility in Salt Lake City, and $3.2 million related to certain long-lived assets at the consolidated toll processing joint venture, Worthington Specialty Processing.

Interest expense was $9.5 million for the current quarter, compared to $10.1 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was due primarily to lower average debt levels.

Equity income from unconsolidated joint ventures decreased $14.5 million from the prior year quarter to $25.1 million on lower contributions from all joint ventures. The Company’s share of earnings at ClarkDietrich and WAVE were down $3.3 million and $2.0 million, respectively, as declining steel prices compressed spreads at ClarkDietrich and volume declined at WAVE. Equity income in the current quarter was also negatively impacted by an impairment charge of $4.0 million to write down the 10% investment in Zhejiang Nisshin Worthington Precision Specialty Steel to its estimated fair value. The Company received cash distributions of $29.2 million from unconsolidated joint ventures during the quarter for a total of $161.1 million for fiscal 2019, including $60.0 million of one-time special distributions from WAVE.

Income tax expense was $9.2 million in the current quarter compared to $1.1 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was due primarily to a tax benefit recognized in the prior year quarter in connection with the impairment and anticipated sale of the Company’s cryogenics business in Turkey, offset partially by lower earnings excluding the prior year impairment and a lower federal statutory income tax rate as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Tax expense in the current quarter reflects an annual effective rate of 22.0% compared to 4.0% for the prior year quarter.

Balance Sheet

At quarter-end, total debt was $749.3 million, down $0.2 million from February 28, 2019. The Company had $92.4 million of cash at quarter-end.

Quarterly Segment Results

Steel Processing’s net sales totaled $584.4 million, down 10%, or $68.4 million, from the comparable prior year quarter, driven by lower direct volume, partially offset by higher direct average selling prices. Operating income of $14.9 million was $32.7 million less than the prior year quarter on the combined impact of lower direct volumes and a compressed pricing spread driven by current quarter inventory holding losses versus prior year holding gains. The mix of direct versus toll tons processed was 55% to 45% in the current quarter, compared to 59% to 41% in the prior year quarter.

Pressure Cylinders’ net sales totaled $322.3 million, down 5%, or $17.7 million, from the comparable prior year quarter due to the impact of divestitures. Excluding divestitures, net sales were relatively flat as lower volumes in consumer and industrial products were partially offset by higher average selling prices, combined with improved volume and product mix in the remaining oil & gas equipment facilities. Operating income of $21.4 million was $50.7 million higher than the prior year quarter on lower impairment and restructuring charges. Excluding impairment and restructuring, operating income was flat but operating margin improved, as the impact of lower overall volumes was offset by improved pricing and mix.

Engineered Cabs’ net sales totaled $32.1 million, up $4.9 million, or 18%, over the prior year quarter on higher volume and average selling prices. The operating loss of $3.2 million was $2.1 million less than the prior year quarter on higher net sales and gross margin.

Recent Developments and Fiscal 2019 Highlights

On July 31, 2018, the Company sold the Garden City, Kan. and Dickinson, N.D. oil & gas manufacturing facilities to Palmer Manufacturing and Tank Inc. for $20.3 million, net of selling costs.

In September 2018, the Company received a cash distribution of $35.0 million from WAVE representing the primary portion of its share of the proceeds in connection with the pending sale of the international operations of WAVE.

In October 2018, the Company received a $25.0 million one-time special cash distribution from WAVE in connection with a financing transaction.

On December 31, 2018, the Company sold the operating assets and real property related to its solder business to an affiliate of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (“Lincoln”) for $26.5 million, and subsequently sold certain brazing assets to Lincoln for an additional $1.1 million, resulting in a pre-tax net restructuring gain of $11.3 million.

On May 1, 2019, the Company acquired substantially all of the assets of Magna Industries, Inc., a Cleveland-based manufacturer of MagTorch™ hand torches and accessories and Superior Tool plumbing accessories. The total purchase price was $13.5 million which includes an earn-out provision tied to future performance.

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company repurchased a total of 1,000,000 common shares for $39.1 million at an average price of $39.08, bringing the total number of shares repurchased during fiscal 2019 to 4,100,000 for $168.1 million at an average price of $40.99.

On June 26, 2019, Worthington’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share payable on September 27, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 13, 2019, an increase of $0.01 per share.

Outlook

“As we enter our new fiscal year, we expect to see continued positive momentum from our three-tiered strategy of growth through transformation, innovation and acquisitions,” said McConnell. “While we expect steel pricing and a softening automotive market will continue to be headwinds, our growth levers combined with investments in technology have us positioned well to deliver on our goal of year over year earnings growth. I’m also proud to announce that today our board approved an increase to our dividend marking the ninth straight year of increases.”

Conference Call

Worthington will review fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full fiscal year results during its quarterly conference call on June 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time. Details regarding the conference call can be found on the Company website at www.WorthingtonIndustries.com.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries is a leading global diversified metals manufacturing company with 2019 fiscal year sales of $3.8 billion. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington is North America’s premier value-added steel processor providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture; a global leader in manufacturing pressure cylinders for propane, refrigerant and industrial gasses and cryogenic applications, water well tanks for commercial and residential uses, CNG and LNG storage, transportation and alternative fuel tanks, oil & gas equipment, and consumer products for camping, grilling, hand torch solutions and helium balloon kits; and a manufacturer of operator cabs for heavy mobile industrial equipment; laser welded blanks for light weighting applications; automotive racking solutions; and through joint ventures, complete ceiling grid solutions; automotive tooling and stampings; and steel framing for commercial construction. Worthington employs approximately 12,000 people and operates 79 facilities in 11 countries.

Founded in 1955, the Company operates under a long-standing corporate philosophy rooted in the golden rule. Earning money for its shareholders is the first corporate goal. This philosophy serves as the basis for an unwavering commitment to the customer, supplier, and shareholder, and as the Company’s foundation for one of the strongest employee-employer partnerships in American industry.

Safe Harbor Statement

The Company wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Statements by the Company relating to outlook, strategy or business plans; future or expected growth, growth potential, forward momentum, performance, competitive position, sales, volumes, cash flows, earnings, margins, balance sheet strengths, debt, financial condition or other financial measures; pricing trends for raw materials and finished goods and the impact of pricing changes; the ability to improve or maintain margins; expected demand or demand trends for the Company or its markets; additions to product lines and opportunities to participate in new markets; expected benefits from Transformation and innovation efforts; the ability to improve performance and competitive position at the Company’s operations; anticipated working capital needs, capital expenditures and asset sales; anticipated improvements and efficiencies in costs, operations, sales, inventory management, sourcing and the supply chain and the results thereof; projected profitability potential; the ability to make acquisitions and the projected timing, results, benefits, costs, charges and expenditures related to acquisitions, joint ventures, headcount reductions and facility dispositions, shutdowns and consolidations; the successful sale of the WAVE international business; projected capacity and the alignment of operations with demand; the ability to operate profitably and generate cash in down markets; the ability to capture and maintain market share and to develop or take advantage of future opportunities, customer initiatives, new businesses, new products and new markets; expectations for Company and customer inventories, jobs and orders; expectations for the economy and markets or improvements therein; expectations for generating improving and sustainable earnings, earnings potential, margins or shareholder value; effects of judicial rulings; and other non-historical matters constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Act. Because they are based on beliefs, estimates and assumptions, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Any number of factors could affect actual results, including, without limitation, the effect of national, regional and global economic conditions generally and within major product markets, including a recurrent slowing economy; the effect of conditions in national and worldwide financial markets; the impact of tariffs, the adoption of trade restrictions affecting the Company’s products or suppliers, a United States withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, the occurrence of trade wars, the closing of border crossings, and other changes in trade regulations or relationships; lower oil prices as a factor in demand for products; product demand and pricing; changes in product mix, product substitution and market acceptance of the Company’s products; fluctuations in the pricing, quality or availability of raw materials (particularly steel), supplies, transportation, utilities and other items required by operations; the outcome of adverse claims experience with respect to workers’ compensation, product recalls or product liability, casualty events or other matters; effects of facility closures and the consolidation of operations; the effect of financial difficulties, consolidation and other changes within the steel, automotive, construction, oil and gas, and other industries in which the Company participates; failure to maintain appropriate levels of inventories; financial difficulties (including bankruptcy filings) of original equipment manufacturers, end-users and customers, suppliers, joint venture partners and others with whom the Company does business; the ability to realize targeted expense reductions from headcount reductions, facility closures and other cost reduction efforts; the ability to realize cost savings and operational, sales and sourcing improvements and efficiencies, and other expected benefits from Transformation initiatives, on a timely basis; the overall success of, and the ability to integrate, newly-acquired businesses and joint ventures, maintain and develop their customers, and achieve synergies and other expected benefits and cost savings therefrom; capacity levels and efficiencies, within facilities, within major product markets and within the industries as a whole; the effect of disruption in the business of suppliers, customers, facilities and shipping operations due to adverse weather, casualty events, equipment breakdowns, interruption in utility services, civil unrest, international conflicts, terrorist activities or other causes; changes in customer demand, inventories, spending patterns, product choices, and supplier choices; risks associated with doing business internationally, including economic, political and social instability, foreign currency exchange rate exposure and the acceptance of the Company’s products in global markets; the ability to improve and maintain processes and business practices to keep pace with the economic, competitive and technological environment; deviation of actual results from estimates and/or assumptions used by the Company in the application of its significant accounting policies; level of imports and import prices in the Company’s markets; the impact of judicial rulings and governmental regulations, both in the United States and abroad, including those adopted by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other governmental agencies as contemplated by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010; the effect of healthcare laws in the United States and potential changes for such laws which may increase the Company’s healthcare and other costs and negatively impact the Company’s operations and financial results; cyber security risks; the effects of privacy and information security laws and standards; and other risks described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in “Part I – Item 1A. – Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2018.

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

May 31, Twelve Months Ended

May 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 938,842 $ 1,020,460 $ 3,759,556 $ 3,581,620 Cost of goods sold 812,839 857,514 3,279,601 3,018,763 Gross margin 126,003 162,946 479,955 562,857 Selling, general and administrative expense 87,863 105,492 338,392 367,460 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 5,436 52,919 7,817 61,208 Restructuring and other expense (income), net 692 (28 ) (11,018 ) (7,421 ) Operating income 32,012 4,563 144,764 141,610 Other income (expense): Miscellaneous income (expense), net 494 (173 ) 2,716 2,996 Interest expense (9,522 ) (10,055 ) (38,063 ) (38,675 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates 25,142 39,618 97,039 103,139 Earnings before income taxes 48,126 33,953 206,456 209,070 Income tax expense 9,151 1,096 43,183 8,220 Net earnings 38,975 32,857 163,273 200,850 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,237 2,088 9,818 6,056 Net earnings attributable to controlling interest $ 37,738 $ 30,769 $ 153,455 $ 194,794 Basic Average common shares outstanding 55,850 59,355 57,196 60,923 Earnings per share attributable to controlling interest $ 0.68 $ 0.52 $ 2.68 $ 3.20 Diluted Average common shares outstanding 57,325 61,401 58,823 63,042 Earnings per share attributable to controlling interest $ 0.66 $ 0.50 $ 2.61 $ 3.09 Common shares outstanding at end of period 55,468 58,877 55,468 58,877 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.23 $ 0.21 $ 0.92 $ 0.84





WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) May 31, May 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,363 $ 121,967 Receivables, less allowances of $1,150 and $632 at May 31, 2019 and May 31, 2018, respectively 501,944 572,689 Inventories: Raw materials 268,607 237,471 Work in process 113,848 122,977 Finished products 101,825 93,579 Total inventories 484,280 454,027 Income taxes receivable 10,894 1,650 Assets held for sale 6,924 30,655 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 69,508 60,134 Total current assets 1,165,913 1,241,122 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 214,930 216,010 Goodwill 334,607 345,183 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $87,759 and $74,922 at May 31, 2019 and May 31, 2018, respectively 196,059 214,026 Other assets 20,623 20,476 Property, plant and equipment: Land 23,996 24,229 Buildings and improvements 310,112 300,542 Machinery and equipment 1,049,068 1,030,720 Construction in progress 49,423 32,282 Total property, plant and equipment 1,432,599 1,387,773 Less: accumulated depreciation 853,935 802,803 Total property, plant and equipment, net 578,664 584,970 Total assets $ 2,510,796 $ 2,621,787 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 393,517 $ 473,485 Accrued compensation, contributions to employee benefit plans and related taxes 78,155 96,487 Dividends payable 14,431 13,731 Other accrued items 59,810 57,125 Income taxes payable 1,164 4,593 Current maturities of long-term debt 150,943 1,474 Total current liabilities 698,020 646,895 Other liabilities 69,976 74,237 Distributions in excess of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 121,948 55,198 Long-term debt 598,356 748,894 Deferred income taxes, net 74,102 60,188 Total liabilities 1,562,402 1,585,412 Shareholders' equity - controlling interest 831,246 918,769 Noncontrolling interests 117,148 117,606 Total equity 948,394 1,036,375 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,510,796 $ 2,621,787





WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended

May 31, Twelve Months Ended

May 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net earnings $ 38,975 $ 32,857 $ 163,273 $ 200,850 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 23,959 26,373 95,602 103,359 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 5,436 52,919 7,817 61,208 Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes (4,058 ) (18,215 ) 17,435 (38,237 ) Bad debt expense 205 15 659 11 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions 4,049 (11,384 ) 7,347 (13,352 ) Net (gain) loss on assets 3,144 170 (7,059 ) (10,522 ) Stock-based compensation 3,978 3,682 11,733 13,758 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Receivables 17,553 (73,718 ) 73,346 (53,066 ) Inventories 4,876 (44,431 ) (33,649 ) (84,654 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,660 (12,253 ) (24,284 ) (12,402 ) Other assets 4,506 1,787 3,325 (1,258 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (31,342 ) 118,788 (116,875 ) 105,984 Other liabilities (2,269 ) 2,098 (811 ) 9,666 Net cash provided by operating activities 70,672 78,688 197,859 281,345 Investing activities: Investment in property, plant and equipment (23,945 ) (20,769 ) (84,499 ) (76,088 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (10,402 ) - (10,402 ) (285,028 ) Distributions from unconsolidated affiliate - 2,400 56,693 2,400 Proceeds from sale of assets 1,393 4,569 49,683 21,311 Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (32,954 ) (13,800 ) 11,475 (337,405 ) Financing activities: Net repayments of short-term borrowings, net of issuance costs - (440 ) - (948 ) Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs - - - 197,685 Principal payments on long-term debt (290 ) (30,317 ) (1,394 ) (31,130 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of tax withholdings (1,726 ) 1,295 (6,371 ) (2,120 ) Payments to noncontrolling interests (4,399 ) (3,999 ) (10,726 ) (7,915 ) Repurchase of common shares (39,093 ) (44,325 ) (168,113 ) (204,267 ) Dividends paid (12,963 ) (12,559 ) (52,334 ) (51,359 ) Net cash used by financing activities (58,471 ) (90,345 ) (238,938 ) (100,054 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (20,753 ) (25,457 ) (29,604 ) (156,114 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 113,116 147,424 121,967 278,081 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 92,363 $ 121,967 $ 92,363 $ 121,967





WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (In thousands, except volume) This supplemental information is provided to assist in the analysis of the results of operations. Three Months Ended

May 31, Twelve Months Ended

May 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Volume: Steel Processing (tons) 940,844 1,039,480 3,714,850 3,819,977 Pressure Cylinders (units) 20,549,832 24,471,056 83,787,293 90,174,134 Net sales: Steel Processing $ 584,417 $ 652,777 $ 2,435,818 $ 2,252,771 Pressure Cylinders 322,308 340,004 1,207,798 1,206,183 Engineered Cabs 32,104 27,226 115,902 116,631 Other 13 453 38 6,035 Total net sales $ 938,842 $ 1,020,460 $ 3,759,556 $ 3,581,620 Material cost: Steel Processing $ 443,111 $ 460,628 $ 1,834,920 $ 1,585,525 Pressure Cylinders 143,011 151,459 550,383 534,911 Engineered Cabs 14,803 13,025 52,031 55,155 Selling, general and administrative expense: Steel Processing $ 33,409 $ 40,909 $ 137,056 $ 141,913 Pressure Cylinders 49,129 51,547 183,210 189,858 Engineered Cabs 4,358 4,085 17,513 17,040 Other 967 8,951 613 18,649 Total selling, general and administrative expense $ 87,863 $ 105,492 $ 338,392 $ 367,460 Operating income (loss): Steel Processing $ 14,919 $ 47,563 $ 89,761 $ 152,690 Pressure Cylinders 21,428 (29,267 ) 69,872 23,396 Engineered Cabs (3,195 ) (5,274 ) (14,664 ) (11,305 ) Other (1,140 ) (8,459 ) (205 ) (23,171 ) Total operating income $ 32,012 $ 4,563 $ 144,764 $ 141,610 Equity income (loss) by unconsolidated affiliate: WAVE $ 23,088 $ 25,070 $ 82,283 $ 77,528 ClarkDietrich 3,884 7,208 8,640 9,784 Serviacero Worthington 1,357 3,021 8,140 8,788 ArtiFlex 904 1,962 2,026 4,927 Other (4,091 ) 2,357 (4,050 ) 2,112 Total equity income $ 25,142 $ 39,618 $ 97,039 $ 103,139





WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (In thousands, except volume) The following provides detail of Pressure Cylinders volume and net sales by principal class of products. Three Months Ended

May 31, Twelve Months Ended

May 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Volume (units): Consumer products 16,362,485 19,103,221 68,791,001 72,641,033 Industrial products 4,186,952 5,367,134 14,994,640 17,530,398 Oil & gas equipment 395 701 1,652 2,703 Total Pressure Cylinders 20,549,832 24,471,056 83,787,293 90,174,134 Net sales: Consumer products $ 118,424 $ 125,117 $ 470,447 $ 471,205 Industrial products 174,170 188,191 627,053 635,624 Oil & gas equipment 29,714 26,696 110,298 99,354 Total Pressure Cylinders $ 322,308 $ 340,004 $ 1,207,798 $ 1,206,183 The following provides detail of impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets and restructuring and other expense (income), net included in operating income by segment. Three Months Ended

May 31, Twelve Months Ended

May 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets: Steel Processing $ 3,269 $ - $ 3,269 $ - Pressure Cylinders 2,167 52,919 4,548 53,883 Engineered Cabs - - - - Other - - - 7,325 Total impairment of goodwilll and long-lived assets $ 5,436 $ 52,919 $ 7,817 $ 61,208 Restructuring and other expense (income), net: Steel Processing $ - $ (28 ) $ (9 ) $ (10,087 ) Pressure Cylinders 692 - (11,009 ) 2,365 Engineered Cabs - - - (78 ) Other - - - 379 Total restructuring and other expense (income), net $ 692 $ (28 ) $ (11,018 ) $ (7,421 )

