goTRG Exhibiting at IRCE 2019 in Chicago, Showcasing eCommerce, SaaS, and Supply Chain Business Solutions for Retailers and Manufacturers

Chicago, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

goTRG, a leader in eCommerce, SaaS, and Supply Chain is showcasing their multi-channel sales and business solutions at the Internet Retailer Conference & Expo (IRCE) in Chicago at booth 2115, currently running through June 28, 2019.

goTRG's senior team will highlight the variety of returns and trade-in solutions for top manufacturers and retailers in industries including consumer electronics, home goods and apparel, resulting in increases in profit and consumer trust.

The exhibitors and attendees accompanying goTRG at IRCE 2019 has no shortage of big names, such as Oracle, FedEx, IBM, DHL, Shopify, and many more.

“We are pleased to exhibit our eCommerce and SaaS solutions at IRCE with so many forward thinking and passionate companies influencing and driving our industry to great innovative heights,” Sender Shamiss, CEO of goTRG said. “The strong connections we make at IRCE, and the great list of speakers, inspires us all to take great leaps toward better retail solutions.”

IRCE is certainly an event not to miss for retailers. With premiere eCommerce innovators and more than 600 solution providers in attendance, it is where next level solutions are born, and business partnerships strengthened.

During the conference and expo at Chicago’s McCormick Place, goTRG will preview their technology and meet with new and current clients. The eCommerce, SaaS, and Supply Chain solutions, like the cutting-edge grading technology they previewed last year will certainly be game-changing for those in attendance.

Stop by booth 2115 at #IRCE2019 to learn more about goTRG and meet the team.

About goTRG: goTRG is a leader in the implementation and execution of Omni-Channel and Supply Chain business solutions & SaaS. goTRG’s innovative R1 Cloud delivers the smartest choices for every touch, movement and price decision to some of the world’s largest companies resulting in superior net margins, controls and sell-through while reducing their environmental impact. If you need it, we’re the ones that get it done!

Michael Lawrence goTRG Inc. 786-916-1892 mlawrence@gotrg.com



