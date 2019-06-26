Beyond Celiac Helps Declare Independence from Gluten with July 4th Recipes

From Taco Party Dip to S’mores Brownie Bars, those with Celiac Disease Can Eat Well This Summer with Gluten-Free Recipes

Philadelphia, PA, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Beyond Celiac wants to help those with celiac disease across the country celebrate their independence from gluten this July 4th with a delicious selection of recipes featuring gluten-free summer favorites. The leading celiac disease organization working to drive diagnosis, advance research and accelerate the discovery of new treatments and a cure, Beyond Celiac has compiled an array of appetizers, salads, grilled entrées and desserts available at Gluten-Free Summer Favorites that are safe for those with celiac disease, a genetic autoimmune disorder that damages the small intestine when gluten is ingested.



“Celiac disease is overshadowed by the gluten-free diet,” said Alice Bast, CEO of Beyond Celiac. “Since there are currently no pills or therapies available, the gluten-free diet is our only treatment. Holiday gatherings and other special occasions can sometimes be hard when you have to eat differently than most, so we at Beyond Celiac are helping by providing recipes and strategies to maximize fun and minimize stress.”



Recipes from Beyond Celiac include gluten-free Buffalo Wing Party Dip, Hot Smoked Sausage Kabobs, Sorghum and Roasted Vegetable Summer Salad and Apple Pie with Stars Crust.



Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, rye and the derivatives of these grains, including malt and brewer’s yeast. A gluten-free diet excludes all products containing these ingredients. Those who are gluten-free can still enjoy meals filled with fruits, vegetables, meats, poultry, fish, beans, legumes and most dairy products. While people with celiac disease and gluten sensitivity always need to read labels and be careful to avoid foods that have come into contact with gluten-containing items, many foods are naturally gluten-free.



“Our mission at Beyond Celiac is to advance research to find treatment options and, ultimately, a cure for celiac disease. While we make strides towards that goal, we also want to raise awareness about the disease and share tips for successfully living a gluten-free life,” Bast concluded.



About Beyond Celiac



For more than 15 years, Beyond Celiac has been the leading patient advocate and research-driven celiac disease organization working to drive diagnosis, advance research and accelerate the discovery of new treatments and a cure. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, awarding research grants, and supporting the community, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people with celiac disease can live healthy lives and eat without fear – a world Beyond Celiac. www.BeyondCeliac.org.

Mini Shortbread Flag Tarts by Chef Oonagh Williams of Royal Temptations Catering are a delicious and adorable gluten-free treat for Independence Day!









