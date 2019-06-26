Keweenaw Land Announces Appointment of New Controller

IRONWOOD, Mich., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTC US: KEWL) today announced that Timothy Lynott has been appointed as Controller effective June 25, 2019.



Mr. Lynott comes to Keweenaw from Highland Copper Company, a publicly-traded development-stage copper company where he spent the last five years as Manager of Finance and Administration. Mr. Lynott previously held similar positions at Hudbay Minerals and White Pine Copper Refinery (a division of Hudbay) and Jacquart Fabric Products, Inc. Mr. Lynott received his bachelor’s degree at Alma [Michigan] College and is a Certified Management Accountant.

"We are pleased to welcome Tim to Keweenaw," said Keweenaw Chairman James Mai. "In addition to his impressive track record managing financial and business operations, Tim’s extensive experience with metals and mining companies in the Upper Peninsula adds an important new dimension to the company’s forestry expertise."

Contact: Paula J. Aijala, Secretary, Keweenaw Land Association, Limited, investors@keweenaw.com

About Keweenaw Land Association, Limited: Keweenaw is a forest products and land management company located in Ironwood, Michigan. Keweenaw has land holdings exceeding 180,000 surface acres and 400,000 acres of mineral rights, located predominantly in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Wisconsin. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.keweenaw.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This letter contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events or promises of a given course of action. A number of factors such as changing economic conditions, price fluctuations, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations, and risk of loss from natural disasters, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. As with any investment, past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The Company is currently not subject to the filing requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company is categorized as "current" under the OTC Pink Sheets.

