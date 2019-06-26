INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the District of New Jersey Against Eros International Plc

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of investors that acquired Eros International Plc (“Eros” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EROS) securities between July 28, 2017 and June 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business,

operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors:

Eros and its executives engaged in a scheme to use related-party transactions to fabricate receivables that they reported in Eros’s public financial disclosures;



because of this scheme, Eros’s financial position was weaker than what the Company disclosed;



consequently, the Company’s Indian subsidiary, Eros International Media Ltd. (“EIML”), missed loan payments and had its credit downgraded; and



that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.





On June 5, 2019, the Company’s Indian subsidiary’s credit rating was downgraded to “Default” by India’s second largest credit ratings agency over concerns of “ongoing delays/default in debt servicing due to slowdown in collection from debtors.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.59, or nearly 49%, to close at $3.71 on June 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors.



Then, on June 7, 2019, an article published by Hindenburg Research explained that the reason for the credit downgrade was due to “multiple undisclosed related-party transactions that appear designed to hide receivables”, and that “a significant portion of Eros’s receivables don’t exist.”



On this news, the Company’s share price fell an additional $0.41, or nearly 12%, to close at $3.30 on June 7, 2019.

