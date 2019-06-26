Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market Size Worth Around US$ 16.5 Bn by 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting, Recently Published Report On “Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market Pipeline Review, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019-2026”.

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial waste water treatment market is estimated to grow at CAGR above 4.5% over the forecast time frame 2019 to 2026 and reach the market value around USD 16.5 billion by 2026.



Industrial waste water processing includes different types of sewage treatment processes that are manufactured as an undesirable by-product by industry. Increasing requirements for clean water from emerging markets are leading to a significant increase in the use of machinery as a consequence of increasing population, industrialization and fast urbanization. Water processing involves the chemical and physical separation of components and contaminants from the water. Growing demands in emerging economies, like Asia Pacific, for minimized global water footprints and maximum performance rates are projected to lead the market.

In several sectors, the industrial waste sector has countless raw and processed water applications, including chemical, paper and pulp, feed and drinks, mining and refineries. The driving forces are rapid urbanisation, technological growth and growing manufacturing units that result in strong demand for fresh and processed water. During the forecast period, the sector of coagulants is anticipated to record the world industrial wastewater treatment market with the largest growth rate. The most important chemicals in wastewater treatment are coagulants. For the method of water clarification, almost all sectors need coagulants. In addition, the price and availability of the inorganic coagulants is small.

The demand for waste water chemicals in the energy generation sector is growing quickly as the requirements and standards for discharging waste water are increasing. In addition to environmental advantages, Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) plays an important role in increasing the consumption of chemical wastewater treatment. In this way, wastewater recycling offers additional opportunities for choice of sites and reducing water make-up, while eliminating wastewater disposal expenses. ZLD is a statutary standard in power stations. Those variables drive the demand in the energy production sector for industrial sewage therapy during the forecast era.

The biggest industrial wastewater processing market is expected to be in North America. This development is primarily driven by the enormous demand in the United States and Canada for industrial sewage therapy. The strict water purification rules drive sewage chemicals usage in these nations. In addition, the existence in the United States of a big industrial structure for the energy, petroleum & gas, mining, pulp and paper industry drive demand in this area for industrial sewage therapy. America's highly-developed technology sectors and sophisticated processing capacities make it one of the biggest wastewater treatment devices markets. The European Parliament's EPO several regulations to guarantee water management at manufacturing and municipal level have been implemented. The growing urban population and significant demand for industrial recycling of aquatic products are expected to boost the development of the country's aquatic therapy equipment over the prediction era.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the world leader during the projected era with the largest income share expected for 2026. In the forecast era, China, India and Australia are expected to have a positive impact on development. The primary drivers for regional development include increasing urban and rural populations, urbanization and foreign investment in industry and municipal sewage management.

Key Players & Strategies

The Industrial Waste Water Treatment market consists of major vendors such as Xylem Inc.; Feralco Group; Hydrite Chemical Co.; Aries Chemical; Ecolab; Veolia Environnement SA; DowDuPont Inc.; Suez Environment SA; Kurita Water Industries Ltd.; Pentair Plc.; Ecolab Inc.; Calgon Carbon Corporation; Evoqua Water Technologies; and 3M.

Companies concentrate on optimal corporate development through the introduction of different strategies, including R&D investment and product launches. Solenis and BASF merged their chemical company and services with water and paper in January 2019. This company will provide greater sales, service and capacity in manufacturing. The cooperation of these two firms will probably supply clients with a wide range of goods.

