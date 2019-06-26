Which Home Exterior Colors Attract Buyers? The Experts at the Estridge Group Real Estate Agency Weigh In

Estridge Group

Top real estate experts in Washington, DC, The Estridge Group, offer their advice for painting your home exterior to attract potential buyers.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DC-area residents who are considering selling their homes in the coming months come to the Estridge Group, a top local real-estate agency, for advice on everything from asking price to curb appeal. Believe it or not, according to the experts, the color of your home can affect the time it spends on the market as well as the price you will ultimately get for it. After all, the color of your home makes a crucial first impression. The Estridge Group recommends homeowners consider the following colors for their home exteriors.

According to national surveys, roughly 40% of all American homeowners choose white for their home exteriors. There are many reasons for this. Not only is white viewed as a “clean” color – and that’s why it is so common in hospitals and doctor’s offices – but it also makes the home appear larger than it actually is. It can also help to offset any bright pops of color in the trim or the landscaping, which creates focal points that can make a home more attractive.

If white is a little too pristine, the Estridge Group also recommends beige as a great alternative. Though it can have a brown or yellow tint, it is considered neutral and clean. It blends in well on almost any property, but it is better suited for homes that are tucked into homes surrounded by wooded areas or heavily landscaped. Accents like navy blue, hunter green, black, and even white make exciting accents for beige.

White and beige take center stage because their neutrality makes it easy for potential buyers to decide how the home would look if they painted it according to their own personal style. For this reason, real estate experts recommend against painting homes’ exteriors or interiors bold colors; this can make your home feel as if it is too personal for potential buyers and put them off making an offer.

Of course, aside from the exterior walls and trim, another important consideration is the color of your home’s front door. If you’ve chosen to paint your home a neutral beige or brown, then a bold eye-catching color like red or even burgundy would be a great choice. On the other hand, if your home’s exterior is stark white, you might want to choose a more toned-down version of the color. For stone or brick, choose a door color that is found within it.

For more information and tips for selling your Washington, DC or Bethesda, MD home, visit the Estridge Group website today or give them a call at 301-657-9700.

About the Company: The Estridge Group is headquartered in Bethesda, MD and serves homebuyers and sellers throughout the DC area. They are recognized as top producers in the region with over $1 billion in sales over their 30 years in the industry. They are within the top 0.5% of REALTORS nationwide and continue to deliver professional guidance and outstanding results to each of their client. For more information please visit https://www.theestridgegroup.com.





