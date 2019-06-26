Enjoy Summer Camp and Sharpen Skills with Brainfuse, Entirely Online!

Brainfuse Reviews Offers Focus on Skills to Avoid Loss of Academic Skills During Summer

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, USA, June 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the summer months, Brainfuse offers a unique online summer skills camp to keep kids’ brains sharp through the long summer months. Just because ice cream cones are melting doesn’t mean kids’ brains should be getting mushy as well!Brainfuse Reviews is one of the nation’s leading online tutoring providers, serving students of all ages. The summer camp is tailored to elementary, middle school and high school students. Classes offered include math, science, social studies and language arts.Brainfuse offers real-time online tutoring and career assistance from expert instructors. It is available in libraries, schools, higher education institutions and workforce centers throughout the United States and Canada. But Brainfuse Reviews is not just for tutoring during the school year! Skills Camp from Brainfuse seeks to avoid “summer slide,” when students lose academic skills over the summer, which is one of the most significant causes of the academic achievement gap.Skills Camp does not provide a comprehensive survey of each academic topic, however, or overwhelm students with information. Rather, Brainfuse uses Skills Camp to focus on areas that are academically significant, areas that generated the most tutoring questions over the course of the school year and topics that do not require a significant time commitment over summer vacation.For students who do want a comprehensive survey of an academic topic, Brainfuse offers SkillSurfer , which fills that need. Skills Camp focuses on letting students spend a small amount of time on academics during the summer, which research has shown makes a difference when they go back to school in the fall.With the Brainfuse Online Summer Skills Camp, students can take part in lessons, activities, games and flashcards, which are designed to make learning fun. Students aren’t stuck sitting in front of a computer for most of the day when they’d rather be outside. Rather, this Brainfuse Reviews program lets students learn the most important information in small, digestible chunks.Much of the content has a button at the top that allows users to connect with a live tutor, use the writing lab or send in a question to Brainfuse instructors. There is also a section for parents to help their children with summer learning, so parents can be part of the process and make learning fun for the whole family.Additionally, the Brainfuse Summer Skills Camp offers test prep classes, so if your child is taking the PSAT, SAT, ACT or AP classes soon, they can sharpen their skills from the comfort of home and feel prepared when test day comes. Visit brainfuse.com to learn more.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.