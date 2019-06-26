SmarTech Analysis Announces New Report for End Users of Additive Manufacturing in Oil and Gas Sector

/EIN News/ -- CROZET, Va., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry analyst firm, SmarTech Analysis, has issued a new report that focuses on the issues facing management within organizations actively using or considering additive manufacturing for oil and gas sector applications. The report, “Manager's Guide to Additive Manufacturing in the Oil and Gas Sector” is part of a new series from the firm that targets end user concerns with respect to additive manufacturing. Additional details including a TOC are available at: https://www.smartechanalysis.com/reports/managers-guide-additive-manufacturing-oil-and-gas-sector/



About the Report:

In a recently issued market analysis, The Market for Additive Manufacturing in the Oil and Gas Sector 2018-2029 , SmarTech projected that increasing adoption of AM technologies by key oil and gas industry suppliers will result in an overall $2 billion opportunity by 2029, including a $975 million yearly revenue opportunity from AM hardware sales.

Due to its great engineering challenges, its massive global scale and part size requirements, the oil and gas industry is slated to become the next great additive manufacturing adoption segment over the next decade. SmarTech has identified oil and gas industry part and services suppliers as the primary customers investigating this market and developed this Manager’s Guide to help facilitate the journey.



The Report Provides:

The guidelines for process and part requirements for additively manufactured oil and gas parts.

An overview of the hardware technologies that are ideally suited for oil and gas part production.

An in-depth discussion on the various applications within the different segments of the oil and gas supply chain: upstream, midstream and downstream.

A critical analysis of the advantages from implementing additive manufacturing in rapid and multiple iteration prototyping, tooling (including jigs and fixtures) and direct part production.

A detailed analysis of the types of parts that can be produced with additive manufacturing in oil and gas.

A discussion of the key materials (including primarily metals but also polymers, ceramics and composites) that can be used in additive manufacturing of parts for oil and gas applications.

This report is directed toward the end user market, the companies who are active users of additive manufacturing or considering its adoption. While suppliers of additive manufacturing may find the report useful this study differs from our related study, The Market for Additive Manufacturing in the Oil and Gas Sector 2018-2029 which provides broader analysis and forecasting of the addressable market for the supply chain.

About SmarTech Analysis

Since 2013 SmarTech Analysis has published reports on all the important revenue opportunities in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing sector and is considered the leading industry analyst firm providing coverage of this sector. Our company has a client roster that includes the largest 3D printer firms, materials firms and investors in the 3DP/AM sector.

For more details on our company go to www.smartechanalysis.com

