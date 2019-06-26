The United States Opioid Addiction Market 2014-2024 - Pipeline; Epidemiology; Drugs, Drug Sales & Drugs Market Share; Market Valuations; and Competitive Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Opioid Addiction Market Report 2019: Analysis, Outlook & Forecast Through 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This latest research provides comprehensive insights into Opioid Addiction pipeline products, Opioid Addiction epidemiology, Opioid Addiction market valuations and forecast, Opioid Addiction drugs sales and competitive landscape in the US.



The research is classified into seven sections - Opioid Addiction treatment options, pipeline products, market analysis comprising of epidemiology, key products marketed, market valuations and forecast, drugs sales and market shares.



Research Scope

Opioid Addiction pipeline: Find out the products in clinical trials for the treatment of Opioid Addiction by development phase 3, phase 2, and phase 1, by pharmacological class and companies developing the products

Opioid Addiction epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Opioid Addiction in the US

Opioid Addiction drugs: Identify key products marketed and prescribed for Opioid Addiction in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company

Opioid Addiction drugs sales: Find out the sales revenues of Opioid Addiction drugs in the US

Opioid Addiction market valuations: Find out the market size for Opioid Addiction drugs in 2018 in the US. Find out how the market advanced from 2014 and forecast to 2024

Opioid Addiction drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key Opioid Addiction drugs in the US

Benefits of this Research



Support monitoring and reporting national Opioid Addiction market analysis and sales trends

Track competitor drugs sales and market share in the US Opioid Addiction market

Track competitive developments in Opioid Addiction market and present key issues and learnings

Synthesize insights for Opioid Addiction market and products to drive business performance

Answer key business questions about the Opioid Addiction market

Evaluate commercial market opportunity assessment, positioning, and segmentation for Opioid Addiction products

Supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

Key Topics Covered

1) Opioid Addiction Treatments

2) Opioid Addiction Pipeline

3) US Opioid Addiction Epidemiology

4) Marketed Drugs for Opioid Addiction in US

5) US Opioid Addiction Market Size and Forecast

6) US Opioid Addiction Products Sales and Forecast

7) US Opioid Addiction Market Competitive Landscape

8) Methodology



List of Tables

1. Opioid Addiction Phase 3 Clinical Trials, 2019

2. Opioid Addiction Phase 2 Clinical Trials, 2019

3. Opioid Addiction Phase 1 Clinical Trials, 2019

4. Opioid Addiction Epidemiology, US, 2014 - 2024

5. Marketed Drugs for Opioid Addiction, US, 2018

6. Opioid Addiction Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2014 - 2024

7. Opioid Addiction Product Sales ($), US, 2014 - 2024



List of Figures

1. Opioid Addiction Epidemiology, US, 2014 - 2024

2. Opioid Addiction Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2014 - 2024

3. Opioid Addiction Products Market Share (%), US, 2018



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ris2om

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Central Nervous System Drugs , Addiction Disorders Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.