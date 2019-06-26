Alt 5 Sigma Welcomes Canadian Technology Venture Capital Veteran Tom Lunan to Its Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Alt 5 Sigma, Inc. (“Alt 5”) is proud to announce the appointment of Tom Lunan, CPA, CA, CFA to its advisory board.

Tom Lunan is currently the Chief Financial Officer of B.E.S.T. Venture Opportunities Fund and Tier One Capital Limited Partnership, a CSE listed limited partnership and the Vice-President and Chief Compliance Officer of B.E.S.T. Investment Counsel Limited (“BEST”). Prior to joining BEST, Mr. Lunan was Manager, Company Listings at the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) and, prior to that, he worked with the Ontario Securities Commission in the Corporate Finance Branch. Mr. Lunan is a past director of the Toronto CFA Society and a past director of Canadian World Fund Limited, a TSX listed closed-end fund. Mr. Lunan has also been a director of numerous private technology companies. Mr. Lunan is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

“The addition of Tom Lunan to our advisory board has already proven to be greatly beneficial to our team from his introductions and guidance with potential clients and institutional investors,” said André Beauchesne, Chairman of Alt 5. “Mr. Lunan’s extensive financial experience including exchange listings, compliance and as a portfolio manager will be a material asset to our team.”

“Alt 5’s business model, coupled with an experienced management team and growing market, represents a great fintech opportunity for clients, and investors alike,” said Mr. Lunan. “Alt 5 provides a unique solution to broker dealers and other financial market participants in the new era of Digital Assets and are positioned to become a leader in this sector.”

About Alt 5 Sigma Inc.

Alt 5 is a fintech company specializing in the development and deployment of digital assets trading and exchange platforms. Alt 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency and compliance.

Alt 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. Alt 5’s products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers.

Alt 5’s digital asset custodian services are secured by GardaWorld. GardaWorld is the world's largest privately-owned business solutions and security services company, offering cash management services, physical and specialized security solutions and the dissemination of vetted information related to international security.

For more information, visit www.alt5sigma.com

Contact:

Alt 5 Sigma:

Tel. 1-800-204-6203

media@alt5sigma.com

