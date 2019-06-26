Book on Blondin Beye released

Bamako, ANGOLA, June 26 - A book entitled "Alioune Blondin Beye and peace in Angola - a long tumultuous river" was released Wednesday in Bamako, Mali.,

The ceremony was attended by the host country’s Head of State Bubakar Keyta, and Angola's vice President Bornito de Sousa, among other figures.

The author of the work, which portrays the achievements of the former UN Secretary General’s envoy to Angola (1993-1998), is the widow of the former diplomat, Kady Beye.

The 137- page book discusses various topics, with stress to negotiation process of peace for Angola, under Alioune Blondin Beye.

The peace process in Angola culminated in the signing of the Lusaka Protocol between the Angolan Government and the opposition UNITA party, on November 20, 1994 in Zambia.

Alioune Beye died on June 26, 1998 in airplane crash near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivore.

Kady Beye welcomed Angola's Vice President, Bornito de Sousa, who has been in Mali to pay tribute to Alioune Blondin Beye.

