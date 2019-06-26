/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Parkinson's Disease in the United States: Market Outlook to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This latest research provides comprehensive insights into Parkinson's Disease pipeline products, Parkinson's Disease epidemiology, Parkinson's Disease market valuations and forecast, Parkinson's Disease drugs sales and competitive landscape in the US.



The research is classified into seven sections - Parkinson's Disease treatment options, pipeline products, market analysis comprising of epidemiology, key products marketed, market valuations and forecast, drugs sales and market shares.



Research Scope

Parkinson's Disease pipeline: Find out the products in clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease by development phase 3, phase 2, and phase 1, by pharmacological class and companies developing the products

Parkinson's Disease epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Parkinson's Disease in the US

Parkinson's Disease drugs: Identify key products marketed and prescribed for Parkinson's Disease in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company

Parkinson's Disease drugs sales: Find out the sales revenues of Parkinson's Disease drugs in the US

Parkinson's Disease market valuations: Find out the market size for Parkinson's Disease drugs in 2018 in the US. Find out how the market advanced from 2014 and forecast to 2024

Parkinson's Disease drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key Parkinson's Disease drugs in the US

Benefits of this Research



Support monitoring and reporting national Parkinson's Disease market analysis and sales trends

Track competitor drugs sales and market share in the US Parkinson's Disease market

Track competitive developments in Parkinson's Disease market and present key issues and learnings

Synthesize insights for Parkinson's Disease market and products to drive business performance

Answer key business questions about the Parkinson's Disease market

Evaluate commercial market opportunity assessment, positioning, and segmentation for Parkinson's Disease products

Supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

Key Topics Covered

1) Parkinson's Disease Treatments

2) Parkinson's Disease Pipeline

3) US Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology

4) Marketed Drugs for Parkinson's Disease in US

5) US Parkinson's Disease Market Size and Forecast

6) US Parkinson's Disease Products Sales and Forecast

7) US Parkinson's Disease Market Competitive Landscape

8) Methodology



List of Tables

1. Parkinson's Disease Phase 3 Clinical Trials, 2019

2. Parkinson's Disease Phase 2 Clinical Trials, 2019

3. Parkinson's Disease Phase 1 Clinical Trials, 2019

4. Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology, US, 2014 - 2024

5. Marketed Drugs for Parkinson's Disease, US, 2018

6. Parkinson's Disease Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2014 - 2024

7. Parkinson's Disease Product Sales ($), US, 2014 - 2024



List of Figures

1. Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology, US, 2014 - 2024

2. Parkinson's Disease Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2014 - 2024

3. Parkinson's Disease Products Market Share (%), US, 2018



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7dhhck

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Central Nervous System Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.