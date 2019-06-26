/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The 2019 U.S. HIV Market: Analyses & Forecasts Through 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This latest research provides comprehensive insights into HIV pipeline products, HIV epidemiology, HIV market valuations and forecast, HIV drugs sales and competitive landscape in the US.



The research is classified into seven sections- HIV treatment options, pipeline products, market analysis comprising of epidemiology, key products marketed, market valuations and forecast, drugs sales and market shares.



Research Scope

HIV pipeline: Find out the products in clinical trials for the treatment of HIV by development phase 3, phase 2, and phase 1, by pharmacological class and companies developing the products

HIV epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with HIV in the US

HIV drugs: Identify key products marketed and prescribed for HIV in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company

HIV drugs sales: Find out the sales revenues of HIV drugs in the US

HIV market valuations: Find out the market size for HIV drugs in 2018 in the US. Find out how the market advanced from 2014 and forecast to 2024

HIV drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key HIV drugs in the US

Benefits of this Research



Support monitoring and reporting national HIV market analysis and sales trends

Track competitor drugs sales and market share in the US HIV market

Track competitive developments in HIV market and present key issues and learnings

Synthesize insights for HIV market and products to drive business performance

Answer key business questions about the HIV market

Evaluate commercial market opportunity assessment, positioning, and segmentation for HIV products

Supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

Key Topics Covered



1) HIV Treatments

2) HIV Pipeline

3) US HIV Epidemiology

4) Marketed Drugs for HIV in US

5) US HIV Market Size and Forecast

6) US HIV Products Sales and Forecast

7) US HIV Market Competitive Landscape

8) Methodology



List of Tables



1. HIV Phase 3 Clinical Trials, 2019

2. HIV Phase 2 Clinical Trials, 2019

3. HIV Phase 1 Clinical Trials, 2019

4. HIV Epidemiology, US, 2014 - 2024

5. Marketed Drugs for HIV, US, 2018

6. HIV Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2014 - 2024

7. HIV Product Sales ($), US, 2014 - 2024



List of Figures



1. HIV Epidemiology, US, 2014 - 2024

2. HIV Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2014 - 2024

3. HIV Products Market Share (%), US, 2018



