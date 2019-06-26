DREES HOMES UNVEILS FOUR ORIGINAL HOME PLANS IN NEW PHASE AT EAGLE LANDING

Oakland Hills is an Exclusive Drees Homes Neighborhood at Eagle Landing in Oakleaf Plantation

/EIN News/ -- Jacksonville, FL, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drees Homes, the nation’s 13th largest privately held homebuilding company, is excited to announce the launch of new floor plans and home sites available in their exclusive neighborhood Oakland Hills at Eagle Landing. Oakland Hills is a neighborhood within Eagle Landing that is part of the expansive master-planned, golf course community in Oakleaf Plantation. The total build-out value of Oakland Hills at Eagle Landing is more than 27.5MM.

The Rowland



Interior shot of the Rowland









Drees is unveiling four newly designed floor plans for this premier selection of home sites in Oakland Hills at Eagle Landing, now pre-selling. The Highland, Chapman, Rowland, and Archer range from 2,500 to 3,700 feet, offer both 1 and 2 story options, open concept designs, gourmet kitchens, indoor/outdoor entertaining layout, and spa-like owner’s suites. Exterior selections include the popular farmhouse, large front porches and beautiful stone detailing that will create a stunning streetscape throughout Oakland Hills. Home pricing ranges from $350s to $440s. These impressive new home plans will accompany 5 existing plans being offered by Drees in Eagle Landing.

Eagle Landing at Oakleaf Plantation is located in Clay County and includes a wealth of amenities. The staffed Athletic Club features tennis courts, a fitness center, a full-size gymnasium, a swim park with two-story slide and cabana bar, and a pro shop. Homeowners and guests can enjoy concerts and special events at the amphitheater, as well as parks, playgrounds, and hiking/biking trails. Plus, Eagle Landing's convenient location provides easy access to I-10 and all major highways, offering a quick commute to anywhere in greater Jacksonville.

Drees is planning a special home tour event, Street of Dreams, in late summer/early fall to showcase these new plans and neighborhood. The Archer will be the official decorated model home for Oakland Hills. Construction is now underway.

“We’re proud to be offering these newly designed plans and expanding into what will no doubt become a truly impressive neighborhood,” remarked Drees Homes Jacksonville Division President, Mark Paulsen on Drees new home opportunities in Oakland Hills.

For more information about Oakland Hills at Eagle Landing please contact Amy Wood at awood@dreeshomes.com or 904-372-1315.

About Drees Homes

Drees Homes, family-owned and operated for more than 90 years, is ranked nationally as the 29th largest homebuilder and 13th largest private builder by Builder Magazine. Headquartered in Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky, Drees operates in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Nashville, Raleigh, Washington D.C., Austin, Houston, and Dallas. The company operates as “Drees Custom Homes” in Texas. Visit the company’s web site at http://www.dreeshomes.com

Amy Wood Drees Homes 904-372-1315 awood@dreeshomes.com

