Dr. Muhammed Niaz MD Becomes DOT Examiner for OTR Truck Drivers

NEWARK, DELAWARE, USA, June 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Muhammed Niaz MD applies scientific knowledge and clinical expertise to the diagnosis, treatment, and compassionate care of his many patients. Recently, to help certify over-the-road (OTR) truck drivers for work, he has earned certification as an official examiner with the Department of Transportation. Dr. Muhammed Niaz MD is a renowned physician who has earned many certifications and accreditations in his professional career. Currently he serves as a Diplomat of the American Board of both Internal Medicine and Addiction Medicine in addition to serving as a Diplomat of the American Academy of Pain Management. He’s a certified clinical densitometrist and Fellow of the American College of Physicians as well.Dr. Niaz earned the Best Research Award of 1996 during his internal medicine residency program in Washington, DC for his work on “Thrombosis in Acute Coronary Syndrome.”He’s a recipient of the National Leadership Award and serves as Honorary Co-Chairman of the Physician Advisory Board.“My mission is to improve the health of individuals through excellence in patient care,” says Dr. Dr. Muhammed Niaz MD. “I’ve always strived to provide only top-quality healthcare and constantly seek out new ways to share my understanding of health and medicine with others.”Recently, Dr. Niaz has extended his expertise to the Department of Transportation, where he oversees medical certification for OTR truck drivers. In order to drive commercial motor vehicles, busses, and other heavy machinery, drivers first must undergo medical examinations to determine if they are fit to be an operator. The DOT achieves this by enlisting the help of medical examiners like Dr. Muhammed Niaz MD who have completed training and the certification required. These physicians measure the physical fitness and the overall well-being of each driver in an effort to keep the roads safer.The trucking industry is often called the backbone of America since many daily needs across the country are fulfilled by the loads they carry. However, because the vehicles they drive are so massive and heavy, drivers must prove that their medical standing won’t get in the way of their performance.Not everyone can become a medical examiner for the DOT; they must first meet exemplary requirements and train under the department’s standards. After, they must complete the FMCSA Medical Examiner Certification Test, which includes FMCSA-specific information and knowledge about the requirements of commercial motor vehicle drivers and their positions.Once completing requirements, DOT Certified Medical Examiners retain their certification for a decade. However, they are likely required to undergo periodic training every 5 years to ensure they are up-to-date with standards and changes in the industry, dedicating themselves to an expanding knowledge base.“As a certified examiner, I exercise my medical understanding to protect America’s highways and ensure this vital system runs as safely and efficiently as possible,” says Dr. Muhammed Niaz MD.



