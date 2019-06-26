Himachal Mukhopadhyay Discusses How Genetic Testing Vastly Improves Healthcare Insight

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a healthcare professional, Himachal Mukhopadhyay stays up-to-date with evolving trends in healthcare and the advancing technologies that enhance medical capability. He believes genetic testing is the next big breakthrough in healthcare, which allows physicians to get special, individualized medical data for each of their patients.For decades, Himachal Mukhopadhyay has watched technology develop alongside specialized healthcare solutions to provide patients better and more optimistic results. With advancements across the board, he thinks genetic testing will be our greatest ally in improving patient care even further.“Genetic testing is becoming much more common, especially with the emerging consumer products that give people access to their genetic health results,” says Himachal Mukhopadhyay . “Overall, genetic testing allows medical professionals to peer inside basic individual genes to determine what illnesses or diseases patients are more susceptible to.”Genetic testing helps physicians craft better preventative care for diseases and sickness. Regardless if results come back negative or positive for a specific gene mutation, they still give doctors critical insight into patient health. Because of these tests, many individuals gain a sense a relief since the results clarify health uncertainties and help them manage their health more accurately moving forward.Through genetic tests, patients can rule out the likelihood of certain illnesses and can devote their time spent on checkups and screening tests in a more appropriate direction. Test results help prevent or monitor certain illnesses, which will assist medical professionals create more personalized treatment options.“Genetic tests have proved to be useful in helping couples make more informed decisions about having babies, too,” says Himachal Mukhopadhyay. “They can enlighten potential parents of the genetics they’re likely to pass onto their kids and can help identify genetic disorders early on so treatment can begin as soon as possible.”Genetic testing works by collecting a small sample of blood, hair, skin, amniotic fluid, or other tissue and identifying changes in genes, chromosomes, or proteins. After collection, samples are sent off to a laboratory where specialized technicians look for key indicators. They may study short lengths of DNA or single genes to pick up on mutations; they also may analyze chromosomes and long lengths of DNA to identify major genetic changes that could lead to severe health conditions.Currently, there are hundreds of available genetic tests that can pry into our genetic code and help us understand our specific health standing (and the likelihood that it will be passed onto children) so that we can better take care of ourselves.“When a person undergoes a genetic test, it’s always best for them to talk with their doctor first to understand the scope and limitations,” says Himachal Mukhopadhyay. “While it’s not an exact blueprint to perfect health, the test will improve each patient’s chances at warding off serious health issues for years to come.”



