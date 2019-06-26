/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pomalyst (Celgene) Drug Overview & Product Profiles Report 2017-2026 with Sales by Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Pomalyst (pomalidomide; Celgene) is an oral class I thalidomide analog, immunomodulatory drug with antineoplastic activity.



In vitro studies have shown that the drug acts through multiple mechanisms. Evidence suggests that in addition to anti-angiogenic effects, Pomalyst inhibits proliferation and induces apoptosis of hematopoietic tumor cells, and may have antineoplastic effects.



Pomalyst also enhanced T cell- and natural killer cell-mediated immunity and inhibited production of pro-inflammatory cytokines by monocytes.



Key Topics Covered



Drug Overview Product Profiles Pomalyst : Multiple myeloma

LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1: Pomalyst for multiple myeloma - SWOT analysis

Figure 2: The authors drug assessment summary of Pomalyst for multiple myeloma

Figure 3: The authors drug assessment summary of Pomalyst for multiple myeloma

Figure 4: Pomalyst sales for multiple myeloma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Pomalyst drug profile

Table 2: Pomalyst pivotal trial data in multiple myeloma

Table 3: Pomalyst late-phase trial data in multiple myeloma

Table 4: Pomalyst key ongoing clinical trials in multiple myeloma

Table 5: Pomalyst sales for multiple myeloma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26

Table 6: Patients treated with Pomalyst across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bi5brg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Leukemia Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.