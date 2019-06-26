SYMPHONY TALENT LAUNCHES INDUSTRY’S FIRST FULL-PATH ANALYTICS

Experience Cloud Platform Tracks All Talent Marketing Touchpoints To Provide A Complete View Of The Entire Candidate Journey

/EIN News/ -- New York, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony Talent, a leading talent marketing solutions provider, today announced the standard availability of an analytics tool in its Experience Cloud (XCLOUD®) platform which provides a holistic view of all touchpoints in the candidate journey. The influencers report credits all of the marketing funnel touchpoints that have had an impact on each application and hire, giving a full path view from first interaction through to hire.



Utilizing a proprietary data management platform, Symphony Talent is able to store and analyze unprecedented quantities of talent marketing data covering all candidate touchpoints in one data set including paid ads, social, conversational messaging, organic search exposure and all aspects of the careers website experience. With this data, talent leaders have complete visibility into candidate behavior, which Experience Cloud then uses for intelligent and automatic optimization and candidate experience enhancement.



Building upon Symphony Talent’s omnichannel talent marketing focus, this leading-edge analytics tool tracks a full 90-day conversion window, rather than the industry standard 30 days. Additionally, the tool moves beyond last click data and reports on both drivers and influencers to provide insights on everything that is influencing each candidate.



The analytics tool provides talent marketers with a valuable window into earlier-in-funnel tactics that are typically not always visible in a limited last-click type of system. Understanding that the reasoning behind touchpoints is to reach qualified candidates before they’re actively applying for jobs, Symphony Talent developed this tool so that sponsored branded profile pages, pre-roll video ads, mobile and desktop banner ads, and social engagement, can all be seen, measured and used to drive enhanced candidate experiences and ultimately better hires.



“Today’s digital transformation has revolutionized the candidate journey. It has forever changed how, when, and where employer brands engage with candidates,” said Symphony Talent’s EVP, Products and Solutions, Ajay Kutty. “In order to optimize the candidate journey, talent leaders first need to actually understand everything that influences brand engagement, then create personalized and consistent experiences at every touchpoint.”



Candidates are exposed to over 20 recruitment marketing messages on average. If talent marketers are only looking at the last click prior to a candidate application, they are making decisions without 95 percent of the relevant information.



“By analyzing the full candidate journey and identifying what is working, what gaps need to be addressed, where to modify spend and select the right channels, brands can discover more efficient paths to conversion and hire,” noted Sean Quigley, Head of Media Symphony Talent. “They can then guide more candidates along the most fruitful paths, improving the candidate experience while maximizing the impact of their limited recruitment marketing dollars.”



By utilizing full path data, Symphony Talent’s clients have seen more hires being made from paid sources, reducing the overall cost per hire and time to fill. Clients have experienced a reduction of nearly 50 percent in cost per hire as they drive more and better quality candidates into the job openings that matter most.



About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent is redefining how brands and talent connect by applying data-driven consumer marketing best practices to talent marketing. Symphony Talent is the only talent marketing solutions provider that combines award-winning creative (Hodes) and award-winning marketing technology (XCLOUD®) to deliver seamless, personalized experiences for candidates, employees and recruiters. Companies such as Northwell Health, Chili’s, Advantage EZ Rent-A-Car, UCLA Health, Mars, Sky, Unilever and UnitedHealth Group rely on Symphony Talent to power their employer branding, employer reputation and talent acquisition efforts. For more information, visit: www.symphonytalent.com or follow us on Twitter, @SymphonyTalent_.





Colleen Naugle Symphony Talent +1 484-459-2686 colleen.naugle@symphonytalent.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.